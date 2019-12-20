Basketball
Boys
Adair 45, Keys 28
Beggs 61, Okmulgee 51
Berryhill 66, Inola 65
Bishop Kelley 100, McAlester 46
Blanchard 43, Newcastle 42, OT
Broken Arrow 62, Copper Hills UT 47
Cashion 67, Morrison 41
Chouteau-Mazie 52, Chelsea 42
East Central 64, Cushing 52
Edison 57, McLain 50
Edmond North 58, Edmond Deer Creek 38
El Reno 83, Weatherford 70
Holland Hall 58, Cascia Hall 31
Jenks 69, Bartlesville 36
Kansas 44, Salina 27
Kiefer 71, Mounds 56
Kingfisher 87, Elk City 47
Liberty 47, Depew 44
Locust Grove 56, Vinita 42
Mannford 54, Kellyville 49
McLoud 54, Stroud 43
Memorial 60, Ponca City 51
Metro Christian 76, Crossings Christian 74
Mustang 59, Stillwater 41
Newkirk 52, Drumright 33
Nowata 94, Copan 45
OKC Northwest Classen 62, Santa Fe South 38
OKC Southeast 71, Harding Charter 62
Oklahoma Union 109, Preston 22
Pawhuska 71, Barnsdall 35
Perry 49, Alva 30
Regent Prep 71, Summit Christian 46
Rogers 85, Hale 44
Shawnee 45, Ada 35
Skiatook 53, HFC Warriors 52, OT
Southmoore 83, Norman North 48
Tah. Sequoyah 68, Victory Christian 53
Verdigris 60, Cl. Sequoyah 50
Wright Christian Festival
Wright Christian 54, Mingo Valley Christian 37
Summaries
Adair 45, Keys 28
Keys 2 14 6 6 — 28
Adair 19 7 10 9 — 45
Keys: Sanders 14, Wolff 5, Barnes 4, Taylor 2, Yanez 2, Troyer 1
Adair: Long 19, Beetz 16, Bradbury 4, Back 4, Duncan 2
Berryhill 66, Inola 65
Inola 8 20 19 18 — 65
Berryhill 19 19 15 13 — 66
Inola: Jones 26, Parsons 18, Norman 10, Ford 9, Biggs 2
Berryhill: Dotson 25, Rutledge 12, Wilson 10, James 9, Rainwater 6, Thapa 3, Knight 1
Bishop Kelley 100,
McAlester 46
McAlester 10 9 14 13 — 46
Bishop Kelley 18 30 33 19 — 100
McAlester: Holiman 27, Riddel 4, Richards 3, Leonard 3, Williams 2, Briggs 2, Fisk 2, Simon 2, D. Hearod 1
Bishop Kelley: Gendron 18, Niver 13, Been 12, Plaisance 11, Wallace 11, Roy 10, Hatfield 7, Bomprezzi 7, Barrett 5, Pickard 4, Dee 2
Chouteau-Mazie 52,
Chelsea 42
Chelsea 5 13 15 9 — 42
Chouteau-Mazie 10 10 13 19 — 52
Chelsea: Reed 21, Hampton 6, Quigley 5, Evans 4, McGill 3, Robertson 3
Chouteau-Mazie: Miller 25, Chupp 16, Stutzman 5, Grossman 4, Coblentz 2
East Central 64, Cushing 52
East Central 15 15 20 14 — 64
Cushing 8 8 17 19 — 52
East Central: McGuire 18, Campbell 17, McCowan 12, Lucas 11, Peters 4, Jefferson 2, Brown 0
Cushing: Crooks 16, Cummings 10, Moyer 7, Melson 6, Turner 6, Guerrero 5, Jones 2
Holland Hall 58,
Cascia Hall 31
Holland Hall 16 11 16 15 — 58
Cascia Hall 6 9 5 11 — 31
Holland Hall: Davis 17, Gouldsby 14, Fox 13, Hook 7, Eaton 4, Craft 2, Robinson 1
Cascia Hall: Shillet 6, Lawson 6, Phillips 5, Holley 4, Welsh 3, VanDoren 3, Radford 2, Forbes 2
Jenks 69, Bartlesville 36
Jenks 20 16 12 21 — 69
Bartlesville 5 10 9 12 — 36
Jenks: Nelson 12, Averitt 12, Martin 8, Houston 7, Tisdale 7, Scott 6, Wort 4, Becknell 3, Lymberopoulos 3, Smith 3, Kittleman 2, Cooper 2
Bartlesville: Nakvinda 7, Simpson 7, Perry 5, Davis 5, Keaton 4, Ward 3, Riebel 3, L. Smith 2
Liberty 47, Depew 44
Liberty 10 15 4 18 — 47
Depew 16 12 6 10 — 44
Liberty: Cornwell 15, Hickerson 11, Wheeler 11, Morrow 4, Still 4, Applegarth 2
Depew: Osburn 18, Kershman 11, Bennett 7, Frazier 5, Combs 3
Locust Grove 56, Vinita 42
Vinita 9 12 12 9 — 42
Locust Grove 16 12 16 12 — 56
Vinita: Mason 12, Hopwood 11, Lein 8, Anderson 7, Spurgeon 2, Sauer 2
Locust Grove: Simpson 18, Walkingstick 12, Wilkerson 11, Bendabout 7, Panther 6, Dawson 2
Mannford 54, Kellyville 49
Kellyville 7 16 14 12 — 49
Mannford 13 10 18 13 — 54
Kellyville: Hicks 23, Crabtree 10, Moseby 5, Wiggs 5, Thomas 4, Ayres 2
Mannford: Whitt 20, Day 15, Garner 8, Hewitt 5, Dostal 5, Jones 1
Memorial 60, Ponca City 51
Ponca City 14 9 12 16 — 51
Memorial 19 11 17 13 — 60
Ponca City: Seals 18, Gazaway 11, Dye 9, Thompson 5, Faulkner 4, Porter 2, Crandall 2
Memorial: Frierson 15, Key 15, Tucker 8, Hill 7, Pratt 6, Provitt 6, Rollerson 2, Stancle 1
Metro Christian 76, Crossings Christian 74
Crossings Christian 14 23 19 18 — 74
Metro Christian 21 22 18 15 — 76
Crossings Christian: Calldell 18, Koonce 16, Lovelace 15, Clinkenbeard 11, Wood 6, Willingham 5, Brown 4, Little 2
Metro Christian: Hale 18, Sadler 16, Sluice 15, Gessert 13, Munoz 12, Grantham 2
Pawhuska 71, Barnsdall 35
Barnsdall 6 15 5 9 — 35
Pawhuska 21 14 14 22 — 71
Barnsdall: Weber 12, M. Marin 12, Moles 6, K. Marin 3, Hughes 2
Pawhuska: Gilkey 17, Kirk 10, Harper 8, Walker 8, Davis 8, Frye 5, Hurd 5, Miles 3, Chin 3, Richardson 2, Vogele 2
Perry 49, Alva 30
Alva 5 4 10 11 — 30
Perry 14 2 20 13 — 49
Alva: Reed 10, Feely 8, Hofen 4, Shelite 3, Rust 2, Slater 2, Penco 1
Perry: Drake 20, Goldsberry 14, Cash 6, Dale 4, McNabb 3, Hight 2
Regent Prep 71,
Summit Christian 46
Regent Prep 13 22 20 16 — 71
Summit Christian 8 8 22 8 — 46
Regent Prep: Beitel 13, Boshoff 13, Johnson 12, Smith 11, Willis 7, Roller 7, Streeter 4, Camp 4, Runnels 2
Summit Christian: Powell 12, Gensicke 10, Bruner 8, Wright 6, White 4, Cox 3, McCormick 2, Cichon 1
Rogers 85, Hale 44
Hale 12 14 11 7 — 44
Rogers 17 25 21 22 — 85
Hale: Tyson 10, Hunter 9, Neal 6, Love 6, Barnes 6, McKinney 5, Morehead 2
Rogers: Johnson 22, Sutton 18, M. Prince 11, Pruitt 10, Lacey 8, T. Thomas 7, M.Prince 6, Hunter 3
Tah. Sequoyah 68,
Victory Christian 53
Tah. Sequoyah 12 16 18 22 — 68
Victory Christian 16 12 13 12 — 53
Tah. Sequoyah: Soap 23, Haddock 18, Herrera 17, Gregory 9, Williams 1
Victory Christian: Rodriguez 16, Udoumon 10, Turk 9, Calhoon 8, Malhi 6, Patton 2, Grundy 2
Verdigris 60,
ClAREMORE Sequoyah 50
Cl. Sequoyah 11 21 5 13 — 50
Verdigris 22 14 8 16 — 60
Cl. Sequoyah: Bedsworth 16, Perry 11, Olari 8, Wood 5, Bulman 4, Page 2, Jacobs 2, Hattaway 2
Verdigris: Keith 19, Ty. Haddock 11, Cagle 8, Hager 8, Bell 5, Tr. Haddock 5, Buntin 2, Kirby 2
Wright Christian 54,
Mingo Valley Christian 37
Mingo Valley Chr. 12 5 11 9 — 37
Wright Christian 9 16 17 12 — 54
Mingo Valley Christian: Hargrove 16, Boyle 12, McKnight 5, Steeley 4
Wright Christian: Davis 19, Parrott 15, Losh 12, K. McKinney 4, Conger 2, A. McKinney 2
Girls
Adair 61, Keys 32
Anadarko 62, Tuttle 32
Berryhill 41, Inola 35
Bethany 66, OKC Casady 62, OT
Cache 56, Woodward 43
Caney Valley 57, Watts 18
Cashion 36, Morrison 26
Chouteau-Mazie 41, Chelsea 38
Dewey 51, Caney, Kan. 34
East Central 43, Cushing 34
Edmond Deer Creek 69, Edmond North 65
Edmond Santa Fe 71, Yukon 57
Holland Hall 75, Cascia Hall 33
Jenks 57, Bartlesville 45
Kansas 64, Salina 16
Kellyville 43, Mannford 30
Kiefer 55, Mounds 34
Kingfisher 55, Elk City 41
Liberty 48, Depew 38
McAlester 43, Bishop Kelley 42
Metro Christian 59, Crossings Christian 39
Mustang 57, Stillwater 33
Newcastle 59, Blanchard 52
Norman North 42, Southmoore 30
Okmulgee 55, Beggs 50, OT
Pawhuska 60, Barnsdall 43
Ponca City 76, Memorial 29
Rogers 74, Hale 16
Shawnee 33, Ada 32
Skiatook 42, Webster 29
Sperry 22, Central 17
Stroud 67, McLoud 66, OT
Summit Christian 30, Regent Prep 27
Tah. Sequoyah 42, Victory Christian 36
Verdigris 59, Cl. Sequoyah 29
Vinita 55, Locust Grove 51
Weatherford 52, El Reno 35
Summaries
Adair 61, Keys 32
Keys 5 9 7 11 — 32
Adair 17 21 13 10 — 61
Keys: Eubanks 12, Ashlyn Berry 8, Winkler 8, Al. Randomski 2, Scott 2
Adair: Cooper 16, Johnson 13, Branham 11, Guthrie 6, Moore 5, Bagby 5, Brewer 3, Bagby 2
Berryhill 41, Inola 35
Inola 11 6 11 7 — 35
Berryhill 7 5 10 19 — 41
Inola: MJ Eaves 17, Roberts 9, Courtney 4, Ma. Eaves 3, Bell 2
Berryhill: Fugate 13, Hutchings 12, Alexander 8, Scott 8
Holland Hall 75,
Cascia Hall 33
Holland Hall 21 17 26 11 — 75
Cascia Hall 3 4 5 21 — 33
Holland Hall: Jones-Jackson 19, Lake 14, Treleaven 13, Johnson 11, Greer 8, Orange 6, Hill 4
Cascia Hall: Dreyer 13, Gardner 5, Woodard 3, Stephens 3, Lobato 3, Rodgers 3, Hill 2, Gammill 1
Jenks 57, Bartlesville 45
Jenks 10 10 21 16 — 57
Bartlesville 14 9 15 7 — 45
Jenks: Burch 22, Ellis 11, Jackson 9, Morris 5, Bebee 4, Franklin 3, Brown 2, Johnson 1
Bartlesville: Martin 22, M. Cone 6, Meyer 6, Wood 3, Valentine 2, E. Cone 2, Gruber 2, Cummings 2
Kansas 64, Salina 16
Salina 6 0 9 1 — 16
Kansas 20 13 20 11 — 64
Salina: Kelley 5, S. McCarter 3, M. McCarter 3, Six 2, Leach 2, Sar. McCarter 1, McCarter 0
Kansas: Ortiz 15, F. Tarin 11, Bryant 10, Payton 7, Buck 6, Rollman 4, Wright 3, McCay 3, Barnard 3, B. Tarin 2
Kellyville 43, Mannford 30
Kellyville 17 5 7 14 — 43
Mannford 7 7 6 10 — 30
Kellyville: Upshaw 24, Bearpaw 11, Childers 6, Wiggs 2
Mannford: Pierce 10, Elliott 7, Whittenburg 6, Hewitt 3, Tierney 2, Welden 2
Liberty 48, Depew 38
Liberty 8 15 12 13 — 48
Depew 6 16 2 14 — 38
Liberty: J. Boone 17, Estrada 12, Johnson 8, A. Boone 6, Cargil 5
Depew: Wickerson 10, Freeze 8, M. Rodman 6, K. Rodman 5, Thompson 5, Thatcher 4
McAlester 43,
Bishop Kelley 42
McAlester 14 10 11 8 — 43
Bishop Kelley 11 13 5 13 — 42
McAlester: Milligan 13, Rhone 10, Johnston 9, Stinchcomb 6, Atherton 5
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 18, Cyr 8, Arp 8, Niver 6, Ames 2
Metro Christian 59, Crossings Christian 39
Crossings Christian 10 10 8 11 — 39
Metro Christian 11 26 13 9 — 59
Crossings Christian: Darter 12, Darter 10, O. Keyser 8, Furnish 6, C. Keyser 2, Roe 2
Metro Christian: Williams 25, Blubaugh 22, Mershon 6, Stewart 2, Frie 2, Ridges 2
Pawhuska 60, Barnsdall 43
Barnsdall 4 4 18 17 — 43
Pawhuska 18 19 7 16 — 60
Barnsdall: Easley 11, Mackey 9, Rasberry 5, LeFlore 5, Patrick 4, Bryant 4, Tarwater 3, Johnson 2
Pawhuska: Soliano 15, Reynolds 11, M. Curry 11, Laird 8, Nelson 8, Bute 5, McCartney 2
Rogers 74, Hale 16
Hale 2 6 4 4 — 16
Rogers 19 29 19 7 — 74
Hale: M. Smith 6, A. Johnson 4, Salvatore 4, Randolph 2
Rogers: Q. Love 13, Floyd 13, Wright 12, Cullom 9, Graham 7, Jones 7, McQuarters 6, E. Love 3, Thomas 2, Payne 2
Tah. Sequoyah 42,
Victory Christian 36
Tah. Sequoyah 5 8 9 20 — 42
Victory Christian 14 7 9 6 — 36
Tah. Sequoyah: Keys 23, Mackey 8, Goudeau 5, Gann 3, Gass 3
Victory Christian: Carlis 11, Udoumoh 10, B.Wakley 7, Gilyard 7, J. Wakley 1
Verdigris 59,
ClAREMORE Sequoyah 29
Cl. Sequoyah 5 6 9 9 — 29
Verdigris 13 14 20 12 — 59
Cl. Sequoyah: Roland 10, Crenshaw 7, Pennington 5, McClure 5, Wallin 2
Verdigris: L. Borgstadt 16, M. Borgstadt 11, McGuire 10, Blackwell 4, Ka. Darden 4, Fugate 4, Daniel 3, Turner 3, Chancellor 2, Ky. Darden 2
Vinita 55, Locust Grove 51
Vinita 12 19 8 16 — 55
Locust Grove 12 10 18 11 — 51
Vinita: Shephard 23, Daggs 10, Speer 9, Roach 4, Reed 3, Chaney 3, Garrett 3
Locust Grove: Sweeney 9, Denim 9, Grass 8, Smith 8, Spradlin 7, Hunt 6, Culie 2, Wilson 2