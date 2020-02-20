BASKETBALL SCORES

Boys

Canton 45, Agra 31

Depew 55, Dewar 46

Fort Towson 52, Stonewall 47

Garber 73, Texhoma 38

Keota 65, Summit Christian 53

Moss 43, Soper 38

Oilton 56, Prue 43

Oklahoma Bible 55, Turpin 42

Pond Creek-Hunter 61, Coyle 56

Red Oak 48, Okay 33

Strother 49, Porum 42

Thomas-Fay-Custer 49, Empire 36

Waukomis 47, Laverne 37

Wetumka 66, Earlsboro 64, OT

Class B Regionals

At Arnett

Arnett 67, Deer Creek-Lamont 42

Burlington 64, Goodwell 54

At Thackerville

Battiest 65, Caney 55

At Forgan

Boise City 55, Forgan 37

Tyrone 49, Felt 36

At Harshorne

Braggs 71, Leflore 59

Tupelo 68, Buffalo Valley 53

At Buffalo

Buffalo 54, Balko-Forgan 43

Sharon-Mutual 62, Cimarron 50

At Stringtown

Coleman 54, Stringtown 30

At Granite

Corn Bible 65, Cement 63

Lookeba-Sickles 53, Erick 42

At Mulhall-Orlando

Dover 59, Shidler 52

Lomega 60, Wesleyan Christian 31

At Chattanooga

Duke 55, Chattanooga 20

At Graham-Dustin

Graham-Dustin 84, Hanna 54

At Bridge Creek

Indiahoma 66, Mountain View-Gotebo 40

At Okemah

Kinta 58, Welch 30

Midway 83, Bluejacket 47

At Leedey

Kremlin-Hillsdale 57, Aline-Cleo 30

Leedey 48, Timberlake 45

At Varnum

Macomb 52, Paoli 30

Varnum 93, Springer 44

At Cashion

New Lima 63, Hammon 62

Okeene 65, Carney 49

At Calvin

Pittsburg, Okla. 66, Wapanucka 59

Summary

Regent Prep 44, Seiling 41

Regent Prep 4 6 14 20 — 44

Seiling 17 12 5 7 — 41

Regent Prep: Harrison Smith 20, Nate Beitel 12, Seth Streeter 5, Jack Wright 5, Caleb Johnson 2

Seiling: Braxton Hammon 17, Riley Tune 9, Garrett Ledford 8, Bryson Gore 7, Hammons 0

Girls

Okeene 58, Mason, Okla. 26

Class A Regionals

Thomas-Fay-Custer 39, Fletcher 19

Vici 45, Empire 23

At Arapaho-Butler

Arapaho-Butler 43, Cheyenne 37

Sentinel 33, Sterling 28

At Glencoe

Calumet 61, Glencoe 29

At Alex

Canute 69, Alex 21

At Coyle

Coyle 37, Drummond 26

Hydro-Eakly 79, Pond Creek-Hunter 21

At Earlsboro

Crowder 69, Fort Cobb-Broxton 65

Tipton 59, Wetumka 48

At Frontier

Frontier 44, Seiling 35

Regent Prep 46, Covington-Douglas 32

At Garber

Garber 62, Beaver 40

At Marlow Central

Cyril 35, Binger 32

Geronimo 33, Marlow Central 29

At Checotah

Kiowa 75, Summit Christian 35

At Shattuck

Laverne 41, Waukomis 38

Shattuck 49, Fargo-Gage 48

At Moss

Okarche 58, Soper 14

At Okay

Okay 58, Cameron 53

Stuart 48, Red Oak 44

At Ripley

Prue 67, Oaks 56

Ripley 38, Davenport 13

At Glencoe

South Coffeyville 66, Depew 40

At Garber

Oklahoma Bible 48, Turpin 24

At Quinton

Porum 43, Roff 37

Strother 47, Webbers Falls 38

At Stonewall

Velma-Alma 62, Smithville 51

Waurika 54, Ringling 24

At Moss

Weleetka 40, Moss 31

Class B Regionals

At Arnett

Arnett 58, Burlington 31

Goodwell 69, Freedom 31

At Thackerville

Battiest 52, Caney 51

Thackerville 41, Achille 25

At Bridge Creek

Big Pasture 40, Mountain View-Gotebo 17

At Okemah

Bluejacket 76, Midway 68

Kinta 45, Welch 33

At Forgan

Boise City 41, Forgan 34

At Stringtown

Coleman 50, Stringtown 35

At Granite

Corn Bible 45, Cement 24

Lookeba-Sickles 50, Erick 35

At Chattanooga

Duke 58, Chattanooga 40

Grandfield 51, Blair 45

At Graham-Dustin

Graham-Dustin 50, Hanna 32

At Cashion

Hammon 67, New Lima 33

At Buffalo

Hardesty 46, Balko-Forgan 45

At Leedey

Leedey 60, Kremlin-Hillsdale 24

Medford 62, Aline-Cleo 40

At Hartshorne

Leflore 60, Braggs 37

At Mulhall-Orlando

Lomega 89, Wesleyan Christian 22

Mulhall 52, Shidler 20

At Calvin

Moyers 44, Wapanucka 36

At Varnum

Springer 35, Paoli 25

At Bridge Creek

Temple 41, Butner 25

At Hartshorne

Tupelo 52, Buffalo Valley 20

At Forgan

Tyrone 49, Felt 39

At Varnum

Varnum 58, Maysville 17

At Buffalo

Waynoka 43, Cimarron 42

Summaries

Garber 62, Beaver 40

Garber 14 14 14 20 — 62

Beaver 14 8 11 7 — 40

Garber: Ashlan Light 18, Alyssa Johnson 16, Kamilah Gay 11, Kathryn Plunkett 11, Grace Howry 6

Beaver: Schlessman 19, Looper 11, Mills 8, Richardson 2

Prue 67, Oaks 56

Prue 16 16 21 14 — 67

Oaks 14 8 19 15 — 56

Prue: Emma McCarthy 30, Katie Willcox 19, Anna McCarthy 8, Zetta Biggs 4, Kennedy Toothman 4, Summer Hastings 2

Oaks: Watkins 16, Puckett 13, Stopp 9, A. Cummings 6, Quinn 5, Howley 4, Ofield 3

Regent Prep 46,

Covington-Douglas 32

Regent Prep 12 9 7 18 — 46

Covington-Douglas 2 3 17 10 — 32

Regent Prep: Zoe Camp 16, Liddie Shapleigh 12, Ellie Hoemann 9, Mackenzie Mooberry 4, Kate McElwain 3, Tatum Jackson 2

Covington-Douglas: Kramer 9, Haken 7, Rojas 4, Cook 3, Kingcade 3, Lovell 2, Garcia 2, May 2

South Coffeyville 66,

Depew 40

South Coffeyville 14 18 18 16 — 66

Depew 9 14 9 8 — 40

South Coffeyville: A. Dolan 30, Phillips 16, E. Dolan 12, Whitney 8

Depew: McSpadden 9, Wilkerson 9, James 7, Roberts 3, K. Rodman 3, Bennett 3, Thompson 2, Rains 2, M. Rodman 2

