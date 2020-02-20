BASKETBALL SCORES
Boys
Canton 45, Agra 31
Depew 55, Dewar 46
Fort Towson 52, Stonewall 47
Garber 73, Texhoma 38
Keota 65, Summit Christian 53
Moss 43, Soper 38
Oilton 56, Prue 43
Oklahoma Bible 55, Turpin 42
Pond Creek-Hunter 61, Coyle 56
Red Oak 48, Okay 33
Strother 49, Porum 42
Thomas-Fay-Custer 49, Empire 36
Waukomis 47, Laverne 37
Wetumka 66, Earlsboro 64, OT
Class B Regionals
At Arnett
Arnett 67, Deer Creek-Lamont 42
Burlington 64, Goodwell 54
At Thackerville
Battiest 65, Caney 55
At Forgan
Boise City 55, Forgan 37
Tyrone 49, Felt 36
At Harshorne
Braggs 71, Leflore 59
Tupelo 68, Buffalo Valley 53
At Buffalo
Buffalo 54, Balko-Forgan 43
Sharon-Mutual 62, Cimarron 50
At Stringtown
Coleman 54, Stringtown 30
At Granite
Corn Bible 65, Cement 63
Lookeba-Sickles 53, Erick 42
At Mulhall-Orlando
Dover 59, Shidler 52
Lomega 60, Wesleyan Christian 31
At Chattanooga
Duke 55, Chattanooga 20
At Graham-Dustin
Graham-Dustin 84, Hanna 54
At Bridge Creek
Indiahoma 66, Mountain View-Gotebo 40
At Okemah
Kinta 58, Welch 30
Midway 83, Bluejacket 47
At Leedey
Kremlin-Hillsdale 57, Aline-Cleo 30
Leedey 48, Timberlake 45
At Varnum
Macomb 52, Paoli 30
Varnum 93, Springer 44
At Cashion
New Lima 63, Hammon 62
Okeene 65, Carney 49
At Calvin
Pittsburg, Okla. 66, Wapanucka 59
Summary
Regent Prep 44, Seiling 41
Regent Prep 4 6 14 20 — 44
Seiling 17 12 5 7 — 41
Regent Prep: Harrison Smith 20, Nate Beitel 12, Seth Streeter 5, Jack Wright 5, Caleb Johnson 2
Seiling: Braxton Hammon 17, Riley Tune 9, Garrett Ledford 8, Bryson Gore 7, Hammons 0
Girls
Okeene 58, Mason, Okla. 26
Class A Regionals
Thomas-Fay-Custer 39, Fletcher 19
Vici 45, Empire 23
At Arapaho-Butler
Arapaho-Butler 43, Cheyenne 37
Sentinel 33, Sterling 28
At Glencoe
Calumet 61, Glencoe 29
At Alex
Canute 69, Alex 21
At Coyle
Coyle 37, Drummond 26
Hydro-Eakly 79, Pond Creek-Hunter 21
At Earlsboro
Crowder 69, Fort Cobb-Broxton 65
Tipton 59, Wetumka 48
At Frontier
Frontier 44, Seiling 35
Regent Prep 46, Covington-Douglas 32
At Garber
Garber 62, Beaver 40
At Marlow Central
Cyril 35, Binger 32
Geronimo 33, Marlow Central 29
At Checotah
Kiowa 75, Summit Christian 35
At Shattuck
Laverne 41, Waukomis 38
Shattuck 49, Fargo-Gage 48
At Moss
Okarche 58, Soper 14
At Okay
Okay 58, Cameron 53
Stuart 48, Red Oak 44
At Ripley
Prue 67, Oaks 56
Ripley 38, Davenport 13
At Glencoe
South Coffeyville 66, Depew 40
At Garber
Oklahoma Bible 48, Turpin 24
At Quinton
Porum 43, Roff 37
Strother 47, Webbers Falls 38
At Stonewall
Velma-Alma 62, Smithville 51
Waurika 54, Ringling 24
At Moss
Weleetka 40, Moss 31
Class B Regionals
At Arnett
Arnett 58, Burlington 31
Goodwell 69, Freedom 31
At Thackerville
Battiest 52, Caney 51
Thackerville 41, Achille 25
At Bridge Creek
Big Pasture 40, Mountain View-Gotebo 17
At Okemah
Bluejacket 76, Midway 68
Kinta 45, Welch 33
At Forgan
Boise City 41, Forgan 34
At Stringtown
Coleman 50, Stringtown 35
At Granite
Corn Bible 45, Cement 24
Lookeba-Sickles 50, Erick 35
At Chattanooga
Duke 58, Chattanooga 40
Grandfield 51, Blair 45
At Graham-Dustin
Graham-Dustin 50, Hanna 32
At Cashion
Hammon 67, New Lima 33
At Buffalo
Hardesty 46, Balko-Forgan 45
At Leedey
Leedey 60, Kremlin-Hillsdale 24
Medford 62, Aline-Cleo 40
At Hartshorne
Leflore 60, Braggs 37
At Mulhall-Orlando
Lomega 89, Wesleyan Christian 22
Mulhall 52, Shidler 20
At Calvin
Moyers 44, Wapanucka 36
At Varnum
Springer 35, Paoli 25
At Bridge Creek
Temple 41, Butner 25
At Hartshorne
Tupelo 52, Buffalo Valley 20
At Forgan
Tyrone 49, Felt 39
At Varnum
Varnum 58, Maysville 17
At Buffalo
Waynoka 43, Cimarron 42
Summaries
Garber 62, Beaver 40
Garber 14 14 14 20 — 62
Beaver 14 8 11 7 — 40
Garber: Ashlan Light 18, Alyssa Johnson 16, Kamilah Gay 11, Kathryn Plunkett 11, Grace Howry 6
Beaver: Schlessman 19, Looper 11, Mills 8, Richardson 2
Prue 67, Oaks 56
Prue 16 16 21 14 — 67
Oaks 14 8 19 15 — 56
Prue: Emma McCarthy 30, Katie Willcox 19, Anna McCarthy 8, Zetta Biggs 4, Kennedy Toothman 4, Summer Hastings 2
Oaks: Watkins 16, Puckett 13, Stopp 9, A. Cummings 6, Quinn 5, Howley 4, Ofield 3
Regent Prep 46,
Covington-Douglas 32
Regent Prep 12 9 7 18 — 46
Covington-Douglas 2 3 17 10 — 32
Regent Prep: Zoe Camp 16, Liddie Shapleigh 12, Ellie Hoemann 9, Mackenzie Mooberry 4, Kate McElwain 3, Tatum Jackson 2
Covington-Douglas: Kramer 9, Haken 7, Rojas 4, Cook 3, Kingcade 3, Lovell 2, Garcia 2, May 2
South Coffeyville 66,
Depew 40
South Coffeyville 14 18 18 16 — 66
Depew 9 14 9 8 — 40
South Coffeyville: A. Dolan 30, Phillips 16, E. Dolan 12, Whitney 8
Depew: McSpadden 9, Wilkerson 9, James 7, Roberts 3, K. Rodman 3, Bennett 3, Thompson 2, Rains 2, M. Rodman 2