basketball
Girls
Ada 43, Bishop Kelley 32
Alva JV 33, Mulhall 26
Berryhill 55, Checotah 46
Burlington 55, Geary 36
Cascia Hall 41, Jay 29
Catoosa 61, Haskell 42
Chelsea 33, Coffeyville, Kan. 29
Chouteau-Mazie 34, Wyandotte 14
Claremore 57, Memorial 31
Cleveland 74, OKC Casady 13
Dewey 47, Ketchum 30
Durant 54, Hale 42
Garber 43, Ripley 34
Gravette, Ark. 61, Cl. Sequoyah 32
Hartshorne 41, Eufaula 29
Hilldale 75, Beggs 47
Konawa 62, Walters 31
Locust Grove 44, Adair 31
Okarche 41, Cashion 34
Prue 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 41
Rejoice Christian 34, Sperry 30
Sallisaw 35, Collinsville 24
Shawnee 42, Edison 28
Sterling 40, Waurika 29
Stilwell 47, Siloam Springs, Ark. 32
Tahlequah 62, Muskogee 34
Velma-Alma 45, Amber-Pocasset 39
Verdigris 41, Coweta 36
Victory Christian 58, Fort Gibson 41
Wagoner 44, Salina 39
Westmoore 57, Piedmont 35
Summaries
Ada 43, Bishop Kelley 32
Ada 6 17 11 9 — 43
Bishop Kelley 10 12 5 5 — 32
Ada: Havens 16, Frizell 9, Wofford 8, Ward 5, Owens 4
Bishop Kelley: Meaghan Cyr 14, Rachel Avedon 10, Miles 3, Abby Arp 2, Wilson 2, Nicole Holdgrafer 1
Alma, Ark. 49, Hugo 42
Alma, Ark. 6 6 18 19 — 49
Hugo 10 9 10 13 — 42
Alma, Ark.: Lydia Mann 18, Halyn Carmack 10, Zoie McGhee 9, Loryn Kelly 7, Hillarie Mata 3, Taelynn Perry 2
Hugo: Thompson 11, Scott 10, J.Holman 9, Scroggins 7, T.Holman 2, Akins 2, Woodard 1
Berryhill 55, Checotah 46
Checotah 11 10 17 8 — 46
Berryhill 15 20 10 10 — 55
Checotah: Vanessa Henson 21, Emma Waller 10, Madison Proctor 9, Olivia Clayton 4, Todd 2
Berryhill: Gracie Alexander 19, Callie Scott 12, Mia Fugate 9, Brooke Hutchings 5, Liberty Hamilton 3, Addie Coon 3, Mackenzie Duncan 2, Addison Inhofe 2
Cascia Hall 41, Jay 29
Jay 8 6 6 9 — 29
Cascia Hall 3 10 11 17 — 41
Jay: Brantley 10, Foreman 6, L. Kirby 5, Farley 4, S. Kirby 2, King 2
Cascia Hall: Zoe Gardner 12, Landry Hill 9, Megan Lobato 9, Maryn Rodgers 6, Claire Woodard 3, Gammill 2
Chouteau-Mazie 34, Wyandotte 14
Chouteau-Mazie 11 7 9 7 — 34
Wyandotte 3 2 6 3 — 14
Chouteau-Mazie: Loribeth Miller 17, Danielle Sawyer 9, Schencks 4, Owen 3, Pierce 1
Wyandotte: Morrisset 4, Hart 3, Tent 2, Long 2, Brechesien 2, Pena 1
Claremore 57, Memorial 31
Memorial 8 7 12 4 — 31
Claremore 21 8 7 21 — 57
Memorial: Nakya Blakley 12, Amari Echols 9, Chiovari Palmore 5, Miracle Lockhart 2, Tori Smith 2, Kaayliah Ruble 1
Claremore: Grant 18, Dennis 13, Hardage 12, Hollister 8, Grace Bump 4, Ella Claborn 2
Durant 54, Hale 42
Hale 11 10 14 7 — 42
Durant 20 7 11 16 — 54
Hale: M. Smith 13, Quinci Edwards 8, A. Johnson 7, V. James 7, A. Owens 5, Randolph 2
Durant: Jones 17, Keel 15, Keel 8, McLemore 5, Wilmoth 4, Cook 4, Gregory 1
Hilldale 75, Beggs 47
Hilldale 19 19 20 17 — 75
Beggs 7 9 17 14 — 47
Hilldale: Madi Folsom 12, Makayla Williams 12, Celeste Wood 11, Nevaeh Johnson 10, Skye Been 8, Riley Barnoskie 5, Carson Eichling 4, Mariah Maxwell 4, Drew Riddle 4, Lexi Bourassa 3, Autumn Johnson 2
Beggs: Daniels 10, Hightower 9, Baden 7, Goudeau 6, M. Phillips 6, Mo. Phillips 6, Hicks 2, Rodriguez 1
Inola 47, Pryor 41
Pryor 8 10 17 6 — 41
Inola 9 15 12 11 — 47
Pryor: Rylie Looney 12, Madison Bradshaw 10, Rhett Looney 9, Madison Burroughs 6, Kayley Alt 4
Inola: Bell 14, Mar. Eaves 12, Roberts 9, Mac. Eaves 6, Courtney 2, Joci Bryant 2, Lacey Moss 2
McKinney North, Texas 42, Springdale, Ark. 37
Springdale, Ark. 8 9 10 10 — 37
McKinney North 10 9 10 11 — 42
Springdale, Ark.: Sysavanh 17, Griffin 9, Haskins 4, Joyner 3, Jeik 2, Keeling 2
McKinney North, Texas: Fields 19, Smallwood 8, Wooten 7, Lewis 4, Pinson 2
Sand Springs 54, Jenks 43
Jenks 11 9 11 12 — 43
Sand Springs 12 13 11 18 — 54
Jenks: Makenna Burch 20, Trinity Jackson 9, Leanne Morris 8, Becker 4, Bri Johnson 2
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 25, Hailey Jackson 10, Raegan Padilla 5, Jade Shrum 5, Mckenzie Harris 4, Sophia Regalado 4, Madison Burris 1
Shawnee 42, Edison 28
Shawnee 9 13 13 7 — 42
Edison 5 6 7 10 — 28
Shawnee: Megehee 27, Edwards 5, Thomas 3, Anderson 3, Napier 2, Sparks 2
Edison: Taniya Tease 14, Makenzie Davis 9, Leona Williams 2, Mariah Smith 2, Myia Malone 1
Stilwell 47,
Siloam Springs, Ark. 32
Siloam Springs 12 11 2 7 — 32
Stilwell 14 10 13 10 — 47
Siloam Springs, Ark.: Jael Harried 11, Sydney Moorman 8, Cheyenne Pfeifer 3, Sydney Pfeifer 3, Hannah Riley 3, Mia Heavener 2, Morgan Winesburg 1, Brooke Henderson 1
Stilwell: Soap 17, Mink 8, B. Soap 6, Benham 4, Sanchez 3, Sawney 3, Eubanks 2, Hensley 2, Hardbarger 2
Verdigris 41, Coweta 36
Coweta 5 5 17 9 — 36
Verdigris 5 15 11 10 — 41
Coweta: Madison Wheat 15, Linda Brice 12, Amanda Geneva 5, Allyson Mercer 4
Verdigris: Lexy Borgstadt 19, Megan Turner 5, Kylee McGuire 5, Kayla Darden 5, Jordan Chancellor 5, Makenzie Blackwell 2, Morgan Borgstadt 1
Victory Christian 58,
Fort Gibson 41
Fort Gibson 6 9 7 19 — 41
Victory Christian 12 18 13 15 — 58
Fort Gibson: Mallory Baker 9, Baylee London 9, Reese Webb 8, Emma Wafford 8, Zoey Whiteley 4, Sydney Taylor 2, Lexi Foutch 1
Victory Christian: Ruthie Udoumoh 19, Jessa Gilyard 15, Rachel Carlis 13, Bella Wakley 6, Nicole Younger 3, Harper Case 2
Westmoore 57, Piedmont 35
Westmoore 15 8 16 18 — 57
Piedmont 14 6 8 7 — 35
Westmoore: Tahtyana Jackson 17, Ryan Franklin 11, Madison Hays 11, Shelby Kraus 10, Torie Simon 5, Brittany Romines 3
Piedmont: Delanie Crawford 15, Triniti Harmon 8, Tyeshia Anderson 6, Kaelen Edwards 4, Maddy Lee 1, Jillian Crawford 1
Boys
Bristow 62, Wetumka 53
Central 76, Cascia Hall 36
Cl. Sequoyah 60, Dewey 42
Durant 59, Hale 48
Gravette, Ark. 43, Wyandotte 19
Kingston 48, Stillwater 46
Konawa 63, Walters 30
Nowata 56, Commerce 46
OKC Marshall 59, Mount St. Mary 53
Union 79, Westmoore 57
Velma-Alma 55, Amber-Pocasset 52
Waurika 46, Sterling 31
Yale 47, Shidler 25
Summaries
Burlington 58, Okarche 45
Burlington 14 18 16 10 — 58
Okarche 17 17 4 7 — 45
Burlington: Rieger 17, Klippenstein 13, Paschall 12, Olsen 8, Stewart 6, Allen 1, Smith 1, Olson 0
Okarche: Schacfer 13, Kroener 12, Harris 7, Enbres 4, Mingus 4, Gobble 3, Stone 2
Chouteau-Mazie 66, Ketchum 61
Chouteau-Mazie 14 15 15 22 — 66
Ketchum 12 11 20 18 — 61
Chouteau-Mazie: Daniel Chupp 21, Jalen Miller 17, Hayden Stutzman 16, Cayden Craine 8, Cole Grossman 2, Matthew Coblentz 2
Ketchum: Chandler 22, Williams 19, Collins 7, Johnson 6, Goss 5, Austin 1, Wilhite 1
Durant 59, Hale 48
Hale 17 13 4 14 — 48
Durant 8 16 12 23 — 59
Hale: Neal 21, McKinney 10, Love 7, Hunter 4, Fisher 3, Simmons 3
Durant: Long 22, Dudek 15, Ingram 14, Burkhalter 5, Crouse 3
Geary 41, Alva JV 35
Geary 6 12 14 9 — 41
Alva JV 7 12 8 8 — 35
Geary: Martin 12, Lewis 12, Yellowfish 10, Pratt 3, Akridge 2, Espinoza 2
Alva JV: Randall 10, Jones 7, Wharton 7, Penco 4, Johnson 4, Lohmann 3
Hugo 49,
McKinney North, Texas 48
McKinney North 12 6 19 11 — 48
Hugo 15 10 13 11 — 49
McKinney North, Texas: Frazier 14, Jones 12, Henry 11, Antosca 9, Hopkins 2
Hugo: Shanklin 14, Brown 12, Akins 6, King 6, Jackson 6, Benson 5
Jay 52, Grove 49, OT
Jay 8 13 8 7 6 10 — 52
Grove 13 4 17 2 6 7 — 49
Jay: Winfield 15, Sixkiller 15, Kirk 11, Mayberry 4, Budder 4, Noblin 3
Grove: Cross 20, Beal 11, Rowton 8, Pittman 6, McCurdy 2, Hocker 1, Cornog 1
Locust Grove 59, Adair 51
Locust Grove 23 13 13 10 — 59
Adair 18 7 10 16 — 51
Locust Grove: Caden Bendabout 16, Zeke Simpson 12, Jake Walkingstick 11, Gavin Clift 10, Wilkinson 6, Kyle Panther 4
Adair: Isaiah Beetz 19, Carter Back 11, Garrett Long 9, Chance Condit 5, Bear Bradbury 4, Ty Duncan 3
Piedmont 54, Alma, Ark. 48
Piedmont 14 12 14 14 — 54
Alma, Ark. 14 4 14 16 — 48
Piedmont: Hillman 18, Daniels 10, Rhone-Dunn 9, Benton 9, Heath 3, Teeter 3, Hendren 2
Alma, Ark.: Cluck 9, Stahler 6, McCalister 6, Battles 6, Wood 5, Whalen 5, Dyer 3, S. George 3, D.J. George 3, Winfrey 2
Ripley 46, Mulhall 29
Mulhall 7 2 10 10 — 29
Ripley 12 12 12 10 — 46
Mulhall: Olevenburg 10, Kime 6, Folgenan 5, Blankinship 4, Wiss 4, Blankenship 0
Ripley: Ervin 19, Greenfield 9, Wilhelm 6, Higbon 6, Lesko 2
Union 79, Westmoore 57
Westmoore 18 14 13 12 — 57
Union 20 20 21 18 — 79
Westmoore: Zane Miller 17, Quinton Harrison 11, Conner Boydstun 7, Zion Faboro 7, David Owusu 7, Zach Hays 5, Matthew Mussett 1, Tyshon Covington 1, Evan Barber 1
Union: Seth Chargois 14, Nehemiah Boykins 14, RJ Forney 13, AJ Reed 9, Micah Lovett 7, Trent Pierce 7, Da’yan Aromaye 5, Jediah Jones 5, Mason Mecke 3, Mish Newsome 2