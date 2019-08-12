Local police are investigating a burglary at an Owasso church.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office recently released surveillance video of a man allegedly stealing lawn equipment from a shed at Owasso Church of Christ, 10510 N. 129th E. Ave.
Around 10:10 a.m., on Friday, July 19, church staff contacted police after reviewing the footage, which shows a man walking into the shed, taking a backpack blower, handheld blower and weed trimmer, and loading them into his vehicle before driving away.
The suspect was also seen attempting to open and look through several set of doors and windows on both the front and back sides of the building.
Deputy Justin Green after reviewing the video said he thought the burglary was unusual given the location, time of day and way in which the suspect acted.
“We don’t see those too often,” Green said. “Sometimes it’s homes, but not usually businesses based in a public area. This suspect was very brave and brazen to do that.”
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with a balding scalp in front and a ponytail, wearing a black/dark tie-dye shirt, oversized jeans and cowboy boots.
Those with tips or who recognize the suspect can call 918-596-COPS.