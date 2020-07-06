Porter Peaches (copy)

Peaches wait to be purchased at Livesay Orchards in Porter. The annual Porter Peach Festival has been cancelled for 2020, out of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. MEGAN ROSS/Tulsa World

 Megan Ross

Organizers for the Porter Peach Festival announced that this year's event, originally scheduled for July 16-18, has been cancelled, out of concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival chairman Alan Parnell made the announcement in a video posted to the festival's Facebook page.

"It was a very difficult decision to do this," Parnell said in the video. "However, in the situation that we're in, we felt it was the best for our community, our vendors and the people who come to the festival."

Parnell said officials will be contacting vendors who re planning to be part of the festival about refunds.

"We look forward next year to having a better and bigger peach festival," he said.

This would have been the 54th annual festival, which celebrates the Porter area's peach orchards that have been a central part of this Wagoner County town's history and identity.

