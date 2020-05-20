Porter Salutatorian Brooklin Smith

Brooklin Kay Smith is the daughter of Brandi Smith and Jeff Smith. She graduates with a 4.06 grade point average.
Smith is a member of National Honor Society (treasurer) and is a student athlete competing with the Lady Pirate softball, basketball and soccer programs.
She does volunteer work for a local business and is involved with the youth group at Porter First Baptist Church.
To her fellow graduates, “I know our senior year didn’t end how we all thought it would, but everything happens for a reason. With that being said, my fellow classmates of 2020, stay strong because we can make it through anything.”