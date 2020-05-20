Porter Salutatorian Hallee Boyd

Hallee Boyd is the daughter of Lori and Brandon Boyd. She graduates with a 4.06 grade point average.
Boyd is a member of National Honor Society and student council and assists with the NHS recycling program.
She is also a student athlete involved in the Lady Pirate softball and soccer programs.
She is a member of Boulevard Christian Church, serves as a Porter Peach Festival volunteer and has helped with the community’s youth soccer program.
To her fellow graduates, “Never stop trying until you reach your goals. Nothing is better than the satisfaction of accomplishing something after a lot of hard work.”