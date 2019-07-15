Take one step into the west end of Livesay Orchards Farm Market in Porter, and be welcomed by the sweet aroma of sun kissed peaches — those that have made the community famously known as the Peach Capitol of Oklahoma.
Peach season is in full stride, and just in time for the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival planned July 18-20 in Wagoner County.
Tens of thousands are expected to attend this year’s celebration that will feature a bumper crop of fruit and so much more.
Carnival rides, vendor booths, fair food, live entertainment, a talent show, a car show and even an art show are just a few of the many special events planned.
There will also be an art exhibit and sale, culinary contest, 5K Run, mud bog event, a parade, park dedication, peach auction and the ever-popular serving of free peaches and ice cream.
A complete festival schedule appears on pages 7-10 in this week’s American-Tribune.
Serving as grand marshal for this year’s Peach Festival Parade is lifelong Porter resident Roy Essary, who served as festival chairman for some 20 years before current chairman Alan Parnell took the leadership reigns.
Now, rather than working behind the festival scenes, he will be in the forefront and honored during the parade. As he rides along the route, he may just carry with him a photo of his wife of 51 years, Nana, who passed away in May.
“I never did think about being the grand marshal. I’ve always helped choose people who might be good, who were always a great help to me,” Essary said about his selection for the honor. “In all honesty, I thought to myself maybe I had put enough into the program for all those years that someone can see it now and recognize things happen for the good.”
He recalled years past when the likes of Shirley Lyles, LaDana Mashburn, Donna Cole, Marion Schauffler and Scott Schauffler were “always there” to help with the festival.
He also noted that Opal Guthrie and Orene Walters, who experienced some kind of a relationship with the Peach Festival from when it first started, “didn’t mind keeping me in check.”
“When all of this bunch got our minds together, we did a pretty good job of bringing the festival to a new level. Now, Alan is falling right along and bringing in new ideas and new people,” Essary said.
“I needed for someone else to call the shots and to make the decisions,” he continued, admitting he made his own share of mistakes every year, “just by being hard headed.”
“Alan seems like he has a lot of good ideas. He has been able to be in contact with a lot of people who can make the festival better, and it seems like it’s done that.”
The parade grand marshal refers to the Porter Peach Festival as the “biggest small festival in Oklahoma”, and is proud of the effort his hometown has made to earn that distinction.
“What motivated me the most is we were designated as the Peach Capital of Oklahoma,” Essary said. “It lets you know that a lot of small town people can accomplish noticeable things when it’s statewide.
“On Saturday night when we were shutting the festival down, we would go over things to see what we did right and what we did wrong. I would think wow! This little town just put ourselves on the map again! It made the little people a little bit bigger.”
Essary has worked at local peach orchards off and on for the past 51 years. He started out as a 14-year-old working for Sam Denison, back when Livesay Orchards was known as Denison’s Orchard.
In fact, after Saturday’s parade, he plans to spend the rest of Peach Festival Saturday helping patrons at Livesay Orchards.
Oh yes ... and he eats peaches every day.
The Porter Peach Festival grand marshal is a 1964 graduate of Porter High School and a 1968 graduate of Northeastern State University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He spent two years in the United States Army, completing his service with the rank of E-5.
Essary is a member of the Porter Lions Club and the Church of Christ. He is also a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and American Legion.
He is retired from a 31-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.