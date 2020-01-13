Two initiative petitions to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma have divided the state’s burgeoning medical marijuana community.
Some of the state’s most vocal medical marijuana supporters see the petitions as a threat to their newly legal way of life.
Some medical marijuana supporters oppose the specific petitions. Others shun the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana altogether.
“I am not opposed to the idea of recreational marijuana,” medical marijuana patient Chelsea Marlett-Kennedy said. “But I am concerned that (State Question) 788 will get damaged. In other states where they’ve passed recreational laws, it has negatively impacted the medical programs because it’s a booming industry for the recreational side so medicinal products tend to get pushed to the side.”
