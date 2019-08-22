Owasso football will kick off its 2019 regular season Friday. Rejoice Christian and Collinsville open next week. Below are 19 fun facts for high school gridiron fans to know going into the season.
2012
The last time Owasso defeated Union in the regular season was in 2012. That’s the longest regular season drought the Rams have against anybody on this year’s regular season schedule.
1981
That is the last time Owasso and Collinsville met in a varsity football game. The Rams claimed a 14-13 win in the season opener for both squads on Sept. 4, 1981.
1974
Not only does this year go down in the record books as Owasso’s first state championship, but the Rams’ 7-7 tie with Ada in that season’s Class 3A title game still stands as the last of 12 ties in Ram program history.
987
According to archives, Collinsville will play in its 987th all-time varsity football game when it travels to Oologah for the season opener. The Cardinals have an all-time program record of 508-439-39. Collinsville could reach its 1,000th game in program history this season, but would need a significant playoff run to reach that milestone.
499
Collinsville scored 499 points in its 13 games last season. The 499 points and 38.4 points per game average are the highest for a Cardinal team, according to archives that date back to 1932.
419
According to archive records, Owasso has an all-time record of 419-318-12.
218
In 22 seasons as a high school head coach in Oklahoma, Bill Blankenship has compiled a 218-60 record. Blankenship is 19-6 through his first two years at Owasso.
108
Rejoice has all-time varsity football record of 108-40, according to archives. The Eagles went 3-6 in their first year of competition in 2006. Rejoice has not had a losing season since that inaugural season.
83.7
The Rams return 2,209 of their 2,638 receiving yards from a season ago, or 83.7 percent. In terms of receptions, Owasso brings back all but 36 of its 207 catches from 2018, or 82.6 percent.
77
According to archive records, Owasso will begin its 77th season of varsity football on Friday. The first recorded season came in 1920. The program continued to play through 1930 before it was halted. The next recorded season for Owasso football came in 1953 and played continuously over the next 66 years.
76
Bill Blankenship won 76 percent of his games during his first two seasons at Owasso. Blankenship’s winning percentage ranks second all-time behind only Kirk Fridrich. Fridrich’s 10-3 record in his only season at Owasso in 2006 figured out to a 76.9 win percentage.
46.8
The Rejoice offense averaged 46.8 points per game in 2018, which established a new single-season school record. The previous high-water mark was 46.0 in 2007 as independent.
18
Owasso is 18-7 in its last 25 season openers, dating back to 1995. The Rams won nine straight from 1995-2003, their longest in that span.
14
Owasso has had 14 different head coaches dating back to 1953. Bill Patterson has most all-time wins with 82 from 2007-16. Gary Harper is second with 58 victories from 1971-78.
13
Rejoice Christian Schools has competed in 13 seasons of varsity football going into 2019. The Eagles began competing in the OSSAA in 2012.
12
Collinsville’s 12 wins last season were the most for a season in school history.
Owasso’s 12-1 record during its 2017 state championship run also set the school record for wins in a season. The Rams have reached double-digit win totals six other times: 1967 (10-1-1), 1972 (10-1), 1986 (11-1), 2006 (10-3), 2012 (10-3) and 2014 (10-2).
The Rams have won the district title five times, according to archive records. Owasso’s first district title came in 1972 when Gary Harper’s crew posted a 10-1 record. The Rams last district crown came in 2012 under Bill Patterson.
Rejoice rolled to a perfect 7-0 mark in District A-6 last year and captured its fourth district championship in school history. Two of those have come since Brent Marley took over in 2015.
-Information courtesy of John Ferguson, Wagoner County American-Tribune and Oklahoma high school sports historian and archivist.