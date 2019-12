Charles Robinson (left) loads Christmas greenery into customer Angela Karr’s trunk at Under The Sun, 8998 S. Sheridan Road, on Thursday. Holiday decorating benefited from above-average temperatures in the area Thursday. Tulsa’s high temperature was 71, according to the National Weather Service. Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures with a high around 50 in Tulsa. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World