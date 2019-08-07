Expectations are again sky high for all three area high school football teams going into the 2019 season. Owasso, Rejoice Christian and Collinsville were each ranked in the top five of their respective classes. Each was also proclaimed as the preseason favorite to win their respective districts in the annual VYPE Oklahoma Pigskin Preview. Here are class and district predictions for each team.
Class 6AI
1. Broken Arrow
2. Owasso
3. Union
4. Jenks
5. Norman
6. Edmond Santa Fe
7. Putnam City North
8. Moore
9. Westmoore
10. Norman North
District 6AI-2
1. Owasso
2. Union
3. Putnam City North
4. Moore
5. Norman North
6. Mustang
7. Southmoore
8. Edmond North
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
2. Bishop McGuinness
3. Bishop Kelley
4. Lawton MacArthur
5. Collinsville
6. Duncan
7. Tahlequah
8. Guthrie
9. Edison
10. Ardmore
District 5A-4
1. Collinsville
2. Tahlequah
3. Claremore
4. Skiatook
5. Pryor
6. East Central
7. Memorial
8. Will Rogers
Class A
1. Cashion
2. Rejoice Christian
3. Thomas
4. Stroud
5. Minco
6. Frederick
7. Boone-Apache
8. Pawhuska
9. Gore
10. Tonkawa
District A-6
1. Rejoice Christian
2. Commerce
3. Oklahoma Union
4. Colcord
5. Quapaw
6. Fairland
7. Afton
8. Ketchum