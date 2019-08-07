Expectations are again sky high for all three area high school football teams going into the 2019 season. Owasso, Rejoice Christian and Collinsville were each ranked in the top five of their respective classes. Each was also proclaimed as the preseason favorite to win their respective districts in the annual VYPE Oklahoma Pigskin Preview. Here are class and district predictions for each team.

Class 6AI

1. Broken Arrow

2. Owasso

3. Union

4. Jenks

5. Norman

6. Edmond Santa Fe

7. Putnam City North

8. Moore

9. Westmoore

10. Norman North

District 6AI-2

1. Owasso

2. Union

3. Putnam City North

4. Moore

5. Norman North

6. Mustang

7. Southmoore

8. Edmond North

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

2. Bishop McGuinness

3. Bishop Kelley

4. Lawton MacArthur

5. Collinsville

6. Duncan

7. Tahlequah

8. Guthrie

9. Edison

10. Ardmore

District 5A-4

1. Collinsville

2. Tahlequah

3. Claremore

4. Skiatook

5. Pryor

6. East Central

7. Memorial

8. Will Rogers

Class A

1. Cashion

2. Rejoice Christian

3. Thomas

4. Stroud

5. Minco

6. Frederick

7. Boone-Apache

8. Pawhuska

9. Gore

10. Tonkawa

District A-6

1. Rejoice Christian

2. Commerce

3. Oklahoma Union

4. Colcord

5. Quapaw

6. Fairland

7. Afton

8. Ketchum

Tags