Kris Steele, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado will be the guests on the next “Let’s Talk” Tulsa World virtual town hall.
The two will discuss the challenges of holding people in prisons and jails during a global pandemic.
The town hall is moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for the Tulsa World, and sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Questions for Steele or Regalado can be emailed to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Video of the town hall will be posted on the Tulsa World website and Facebook page Wednesday morning.