OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of the State Question 805 campaign want the Oklahoma Supreme Court to settle a dispute between the group and the secretary of state over signature filing so the state question can appear on a 2020 ballot.
State Question 805 would prohibit the use of prior felony convictions to enhance sentences for nonviolent crimes.
On Thursday, the group Yes on 805 filed an appeal with the court asking that Secretary of State Michael Rogers be required to accept petition signatures after he turned the group away multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s imperative we place State Question 805 on a 2020 ballot,” said Sarah Edwards, president of Yes on 805, in a news release.
