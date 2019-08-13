The 2019 season will be Dustin Kinard’s 13th as the Sandites’ head coach. The Sand Springs native — before moving to Ohio while in high school — spent some time answering some questions before the 2019 season gets started.
With the Sand Springs community enduring some life-changing flooding in the spring months, how different has this approach been for the 2019 season?
It put everything into perspective, and that there are other things other than football. It slows life down for ya, and how you have to take care of life first.
You’ve been battling pancreatic cancer for some time now, so what’s the status of your health?
I’m doing good. Hopefully Sept. 11 will be my last chemo treatment. After that, we’ll just go from there.
As someone who’s been a head coach for more than a decade, how exciting is the month of August when you get to prepare for the upcoming season?
It gives me another opportunity to help kids. That’s what it’s all about. I want to help them make right decisions and maybe win some ball games along the way.
Often times in the summer months, you’re mowing a lot of property. How long have you been doing that?
Since I was in college, so more than 20 years. That’s how me and my family are able to go on vacation every year.
So what’s your favorite vacation spot?
For the last 10 years, we had gone to Gulf Shores (Ala.). But now you can fly direct to Destin (Fla.), so this year we went there. We flew right there and Uber’d straight to the resort and never left until it was time to come home.
What’s it like to be back in Sand Springs and coaching in the town that you grew up?
It’s great because I get to be close to family, and that’s what it’s all about. Being close to family is always the most important thing.
Who is the most dynamic athlete you’ve coached while at Sand Springs?
Michael Bowie has a Super Bowl ring, and he’s the only one I’ve gotten to the NFL. Even though there have been so many, I’ll go with him.