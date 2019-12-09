Holiday attractions and events
1. The Blue Whale
A. Davis’, wife, Zelta, liked whales.
2. Arvest Winterfest
C. A news release announcing Arvest Winterfest said the tree features 36,700 glowing lights and 109,534 individual tips.
3. Tulsa Christmas Parade
B. 1926
4. Utica Square
D. Scenes from “The Nutcracker”
Decked-out decor
5. Celebrity Restaurant
A. 2004
6. Prairie Brewpub
C. 7,500
7. Roosevelt’s
D. 10,125 linear feet, the equivalent of 34 football fields.
Seasonal arts and entertainment
“The Nutcracker”
8. C. The character was called Clara in the version choreographed by company founders Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin and is called Marie in the Marcello Angelini version the company now performs.
9. B. 1978
10. C. Celeste
“A Christmas Carol”
11. C. Cox Business Center
12. C. Six. Bob Bethell originated the part, but Karl Krause has made the role of Scrooge his own, performing it for close to 30 years.
13. D. Four. Jacob Marley, the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.
“Messiah”
14. C. Tulsa-area Lutheran churches present “Messiah” each year.
Signature Symphony
15. C. Larry Dalton, the internationally known composer and performer who served as the orchestra’s pianist and arranger.
16. “White Christmas
B. Bouncing balls to go with the on-screen “follow the bouncing ball” songs
17. C. “Meet Me in St. Louis”