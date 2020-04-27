Some locals may not have ever met Charles Fritts, but chances are Owasso fans have came across the lifelong Owasson.
Charlie, as he was known, had been a fixture at Owasso athletics for years. He rarely missed a Ram football, basketball, baseball or softball game. On April 19, the 78-year old passed away after he lost a quickly growing battle with cancer.
Fritts was quick to share his views on various aspects in life, but, to those who knew him well, he was just as apt to lend a helping hand if needed. For years, Fritts arrived early to baseball or softball games and would help get the field ready by raking the pitcher’s mound or backstop and he never asked for compensation. More recently, Fritts could be found in his catbird seat, down the third base line, next to the Owasso dugout.
Fritts was born December 15, 1941, in Owasso to Jack and Mable Weatherford Fritts. He lived most of his life in his childhood home, which was built by his father on the outskirts of town. The middle of six children, Fritts was a 1960 Owasso graduate.
“Charlie was ornery then, he was ornery in his last week,” said longtime friend Rick Dossett, who had known Fritts since their high school days in the Owasso Future Farmers of America organization.
Following high school, Fritts was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. After returning home he lived on the farm and worked as a welder with Slagle Manufacturing in Tulsa. Fritts later worked at Energy Transfer for many years until his retirement. He was married August 27, 1976, at the First Baptist Church of Owasso to Sarah Woodside. They would spend 41 years of marriage together before her death on June 24, 2018.
Charlie and Sarah did not have any children. Instead Fritts sunk his energy into following Ram sports over the past several years. His passion for Owasso sports was known to many around the athletic community.
Fritts leaves behind a brother George of Owasso, along with a sister-in-law, three nephews and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, three brothers, John, Orvil and Bill, a sister, Ida Mae Jacobs, as well as two nieces and two nephews.
Visitation was held at Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso with a private graveside service held with Pastor Leonard Pirtle officiating. Fritts was laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Owasso. The family requests memorial contributions to Owasso Baseball, P.O. Box 1011, Owasso, Oklahoma 74055. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery.