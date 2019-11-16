By Shawn Hein
Mario Kirby still has a bitter taste over how Owasso’s season ended a year ago.
Kirby’s 65-yard touchdown catch and run highlighted a late rally for the Rams. Owasso had a throw into the endzone as time expired, but came up on the short end of a 10-7 verdict against Broken Arrow in a defensive battle for the ages inside University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium. Broken Arrow went on to claim its first state championship two weeks later.
Kirby, a starter on Owasso’s 2017 6AI state title team, hopes to conclude his senior year playing for another gold ball when the Rams (11-0) face Broken Arrow (9-2) in a state semifinal rematch Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Allen Trimble Stadium in Jenks.
“It’s just that we lost to them last year,” Kirby said when describing the rivalry between the Rams and BA. “I don’t want that to happen again.”
Last season, Broken Arrow rolled past Owasso, 47-20, in the regular season before the white-knuckle rematch in the postseason.
This year, the roles are reversed for 6AI’s last two state champions.
Owasso (11-0) has held down the No. 1 ranking since it pulled away for a 42-19 win over Broken Arrow in Week 2. The Rams outscored the Tigers 28-5 in the second half as they snapped Broken Arrow’s 15-game win streak.
“I’m confident that they’re a much improved team,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said about BA. “I’m hoping we are too.”
Owasso advanced to the semifinals after a 52-14 blistering of Norman last week at home. Broken Arrow got a touchdown in the final minute and edged out Union, 35-31, in its quarterfinal matchup.
The Ram offense has continued to roll along as they average 44 points per game. Friday’s win also marked the fourth time the Rams have hung half-a-hundred on an opponent this season. Owasso chalked up 252 passing yards and 215 rushing yards against Norman, the fifth time the Rams have tallied at least 200 yards each passing and rushing in a game.
Defensively, the Rams have surrendered just 13 points per game through the first 11 games. Owasso, which held BA to 215 total yards in the first regular season meeting, has given up 300 or more yards in just three games on the season.