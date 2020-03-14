BASEBALL
Rae, Wright combine for no-no against Life Prep
For the second consecutive Saturday, Owasso baseball came away with a combined no-hitter at Stigall Field.
On March 7, it was David Dean and Bennett Flanary who combined on the gem against Atoka. This time, Conley Rae and Zack Wright teamed up to hold Life Prep (Kansas) Academy hitless in a 10-2 victory.
Rae struck out five and allowed two unearned runs over four innings while Wright struck out the side in a perfect fifth inning out of the bullpen.
Owasso collected eight hits and drew six walks in the only game played on the final day of the Ram Festival. Connor Croft went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored and Brennan Phillips was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Solo Skalnik was Owasso’s top run producer with four RBI, including a three-run home run.
Owasso 7, Collinsville 2: Nate Ackenhausen went six strong innings on the mound and Nate Wohlgemuth went 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles and two RBI as Owasso defeated Collinsville on Friday.
The Rams stayed unbeaten on the season while the Cardinals (7-1) suffered their first loss.
Owasso broke out to a 6-0 lead, spearheaded by a four-run fifth inning. Brody Green led off the fifth-inning rally with a free pass. Wohlgemuth followed with an RBI double to left. Connor Croft and Jett Tucker each walked and both scored on Skalnik’s two-run double.
Collinsville scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth. Payton Russell led off with a single and Conner Duncan drew a two-out walk. Braden Keith brought in both with a double to left.
Jake Masingale took the loss for Collinsville in 4 1/3 innings of work. Masingale was charged with four hits, five runs and four walks. Caden Ivey and Hayden Brunson made relief appearances.
Owasso 12, Chickasha 0: Phillips allowed one hit and tallied 10 strikeouts in a run-rule of the Chicks Thursday, the first day of the Ram Festival.
Phillips finished with 10 strikeouts and three walks during his 81-pitch outing. Green and Wohlgemuth each went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Owasso’s offensive attack.
Owasso 17, Sapulpa 0: Aided by nine runs in the first inning, the Rams put up a season-high run total in a run-rule of the Chieftains on the road Tuesday, March 10.
The Rams sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first during their nine-run rally. Owasso took advantage of three errors and three walks from Sapulpa. Croft led Owasso with a 3-for-4 performance. Ackenhausen went 2-for-4 with seven RBI.
Wright got the victory for the Rams as he scattered three hits and three walks in three innings out of the bullpen.
Owasso 11, Sapulpa 1: The Rams tallied four home runs and a season-high 15 hits in a win on Monday, March 9. Ackenhausen went 3-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Green, Wohlgemuth, Croft and Skalnik each had two hits.
Wohlgemuth became the first Owasso to move his record to 2-0 on the mound as the hard-throwing righty tallied 11 strikeouts and scattered three hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. Bennett Flanary recorded the final out.
GOLF
Rams open girls season with pair of tournaments on the road
Brianna Maddux led Owasso girls golf in both of its two opening tournaments of the season this week.
Maddux finished in a tie for fourth Wednesday, March 11 with a round of 84 at Ponca City. In the season-opening meet on Monday, March 9, Maddux carded an 87 in the Edmond North Invitational, which was held at Oak Tree Country Club.
In the Ponca City meet, Owasso finished fourth overall with a score of 387. Maddux was followed by teammates Macie Jamison (98), Sadie McDonald (102), MacKenzie Fields (103) and Jessica Moorman (110).
Owasso finished eighth out of 15 teams in Edmond meet with an overall tally of 396. Also competing for the Rams were Fields (96), McDonald (101), Moorman (112) and Jamison (114).
SOCCER
Owasso splits 1-0 verdicts with Booker T. Washington
For the third time in as many games on the young soccer season, the Owasso boys needed some second half heroics.
Keith Peterson had delivered go-ahead goals in last week’s Ram wins over Bixby and Union. Fellow senior Nathan Treptow came off the bench to provide the spark on Tuesday, March 10, against Booker T. Washington.
Treptow scored in the 58th minute off of free kick as Owasso held off the Hornets for a hard-fought 1-0 victory inside Owasso Stadium.
It marked Owasso’s third one-goal win in their 3-0 start.
Ahmad Obid set up the game’s lone score on a free ball from about 40 yards out. Midfielder Kolby Bauer was unable to get solid contact with the ball but did deflect it to Treptow, who gathered possession and bounced the ball in the net.
Owasso outshot BTW, 12-5, but the Hornets, last season’s Class 5A state finalist who was bumped up to 6A, made life tough as they surrendered few easy scoring chances.
Owasso was without leading goal scorer Jacob Wilson, who missed due to illness. Wilson’s return is day-to-day.
BT Washington 1, Owasso 0 (girls): A goal by the Hornets’ McLain Moss late in the first half proved to be the difference as the Rams (2-1) were dealt their first loss of the season.
BTW outshot Owasso, 9-6, in a physical contest from the start. The Rams had twice as many corner kick opportunities, 6-3, but struggled to strong scoring opportunities on a consistent basis.
Owasso took a couple of headers off of corners in the first half but could not convert as they were held scoreless through the first 40 minutes for the first time this year.
The Hornets had the game’s lone goal when Moss found the back of the net on free kick from Marleigh Moss in the 37th minute.
TENNIS
Rams host first home meet under ideal conditions
With conditions more fitting for early summer than mid-March, the Owasso tennis team hosted its first of two tournaments on Thursday.
The 8th Grade Center and Rejoice Christian Schools courts combined to host the eight-team event, which was played on clear, sunny skies as temperatures climbed in the 80s.
Each Rams squad was led by a pair of top-three finishes.
Jenna Holderman and Sonnie Simons won their first two matches and took second in the No. 2 doubles division. Sisters Courtney and Sydney Swift teamed up to finish 2-1 as well and claimed third at No. 1 doubles.
In singles’ play, Avery Vancuren took fourth at No. 1 while Adrienne Steffey, who competed in her first varsity matches, finished seventh at No. 2 singles.
Competing in his varsity meet, Caden Knoedler went 2-1 and finished third at No. 2 singles. Adam Shull and Tanner Webster claimed third place at the No. 2 doubles slot.
Ash Harbert, who competed at No. 1 singles for the first time on varsity, finished sixth, as did James Coleman and Mason Jordan at No. 1 doubles.
TRACK
Journee wins gold in his first spring event at Union Invitational
Just days removed from the basketball season, Bryce Journee showed off his ability on the track for Owasso on Thursday.
The junior won the long jump, one of two gold medals for the Owasso boys in the Union Invitational, as he leapt 21 feet, 8 inches in the event. The Rams other first-place finish came from Omarr Barker, who clocked the fasted time in the 200 meters with a 22.02 seconds.
Journee finished just ahead of Payton Lusk, who took third in the long jump. Lusk also cleared 6-0 in a second-place finish in the high jump.
Caleb Sapulpa (100) and Sage Anderson (high jump) finished with bronze-medal performances for Owasso, which took third overall with 99 points. Union won the meet with 150 points, followed by Broken Arrow (143) in second.
Sierra Williams led the girls with a first-place finish in the 400 as she clocked a time of 58.19. Alexis Winton (100 hurdles) and NeVaeh DeBerry (long jump) were Owasso’s next best finishers in the individual events as each claimed a bronze medal.
