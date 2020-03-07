Golf
Owasso opens season in Twisted 54
The Rams took their game to East Texas over the weekend and came back home with some hardware.
Ben Stoller and Tyler Rhodes paced Owasso with identical three-round total of 212 as the Rams finished fifth overall in the team standings. Brett Wilcoxen (73-73-75—221), Braden Lang (77-78-78—233), Logan Cottrell (78-76-88—242) and Antonio Gilestra (80-84-86—250) rounded out the scoring for Owasso.
Rhodes opened with under-par rounds of 68-69 and Stoller shot an opening-round 69 during Friday’s 36 holes at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview as the Ram tandem tied for eighth individually. Gilestra finished fifth in the medalist division.
Soccer
Hoefer ties single-game scoring mark in first varsity game as Owasso tops Bixby, 5-3
Freshman forward Lauren Hoefer made her varsity debut a memorable outing on Tuesday, March 3. Hoefer tied a school record with four goals as she led the Rams to a 5-3 win over Bixby in the season opener at Lee Snider Field.
Hoefer equaled the mark set by Rachel Coen (2009), Cassidy Chappell (2011) and Bri McGowan (2016).
Hoefer connected on her first goal two minutes in the 22nd minute later on a pass from Heidi Wiedmeier. Bixby looked like it would answer when Owasso was whistled for a foul inside the box, an infraction that gave Shaw a penalty kick. Shaw had successfully tucked a ball inside the left post earlier and tried the same strategy this time but Ram goalkeeper Sydney Sherman made a diving stop that kept the game tied and fired up her Owasso teammates.
Sophomore midfielder Olivia Kucharyski gave Owasso a 2-1 lead when she converted a pass from Hoefer into a goal from 15 yards out. Hoefer’s second goal came on a header in the final minute of the half. Bixby rallied with a pair of goals to tie the game at 3-3 in the 51st minute when Hoefer went to work again with her final two goals which proved to be the difference.
Her first varsity hat trick came in the 61st minute when, from near the Owasso sideline, she booted a ball in from 20 yards out. Hoefer’s fourth and final goal came four minutes later when she zipped a ball past The Spartan goalie with a Bixby defender on her hip.
Owasso 6, Union 0: Six different Rams accounted for Owasso’s goals as coach Sam Bowers notched his 400th career coaching victory in the home opener.
Bowers is in his 21st season at Owasso and 29th overall.
The Owasso girls soccer team delivered a milestone win for head coach Sam Bowers on Friday night.
Thanks to a five-goal second half, the Rams pulled away for a 6-0 rout of Union in their home opener at Owasso Stadium. The victory was the 400th career coaching victory for Bowers, who is in his 21st season with the Rams and 29th overall.
Chloe Wilkins, Mia Wright, Gracie Pate, Hoefer, Emily Ackerman and Cassidy Collins each scored in the victory. Abby Davis, Wilkins and Kucharyski each were credited with an assist.
Sydney Sherman made three saves to preserve the shutout as the Rams outshot Union, 18-2.
Peterson delivers a pair of go-ahead goals in 2-0 start with wins over Bixby, Union
Senior forward Keith Peterson’s goal in the 54th minute proved to be the difference in the Rams notching a 1-0 win in the season opener on Tuesday, March 3, against Bixby on the road.
Owasso and Bixby were locked in scoreless game neither squad strung together consistent scoring opportunities until Peterson’s goal near the midway mark in the second half.
Senior midfielder Colby Bauer took the corner kick and sent a ball into the box. The ball was deflected but lingered before Peterson gathered the rebound and converted a shot from 10 yards out.
Owasso outshot Bixby, 19-7, in a game where each team took just one corner kick.
Owasso 3, Union 2: The Rams got off to a fast start then needed a rally in their home opener on Friday.
Jacob Wilson scored on a ball from Riley DeCastro just 19 seconds into the game inside Owasso Stadium. The Redskins answered with a pair of goals and held a 2-1 lead early in the second half when Wilson set up DeCastro for a game-tying goal in the 49th minute.
Ten minutes later, Wilson recorded his third assist when he slotted a pass across the back to Peterson, who delivered his second go-ahead goal of the week. Owasso was able to fend off Union’s scoring opportunities down the stretch.
Slow pitch
Rams romp to doubleheader sweep in Barnsdall
Owasso began hits slow pitch season with a pair of convincing wins on Friday. The Rams thumped host Barnsdall 24-1 in the first game, then rolled past Hominy, 19-2, in the second game.
Sarah Campbell, Sydney Landrum, Skylar Grubbs and Cassidy Crockett scored three runs each as the first 10 Owasso batters reached and scored in the first inning against Barnsdall.
Against Hominy, the first 14 Rams touched home plate. Campbell, Halle Sanchez and Payton Compton each scored three times in the rout.
Tennis
Owasso opens season with meets at Union, Jenks
The Owasso boys tennis opened their season Tuesday, March 3, at the Union Invitational.
Mason Jordan and Andrew Aylor led the Rams as the duo won three of their four matches and took ninth at No. 1 doubles as they finished the tournament with three straight victories. At No. 2 doubles, James Coleman and Ash Harbert split their four matches and finished 10th in the bracket.
Jacob Kendall also went 2-2 at No. 1 singles while Tanner Webster went 1-3 at No 2 singles.
Freshman Lizzy Gilbert opened her Owasso varsity tennis career with a pair of top-five finishes last week. Gilbert finished fifth at No. 1 singles in both the Union and Jenks tournaments.
Libby Perkins went 3-1 and took third at No. 2 singles in the Jenks Invitational while Courtney Swift posted a 2-2 mark and finished fourth at Union in the No. 2 singles spot.
Sonnie Simons and Sydney Swift finished the first week with two top-five finishes as well at No. 2 doubles. Simons and Swift went 2-2 and took fourth at Union and followed that performance by finishing fifth at Jenks.
Gracee Shriver and Jenna Holderman took seventh at Jenks and eighth at Union in No. 1 doubles.
Track
Ram girls win home invite, boys finish second overall in team standings
Owasso track was treated to some ideal conditions as it began the outdoor season Friday afternoon at home.
Plenty of sun and comfortable weather greeted the Rams’ opener. The Owasso girls took advantage of the circumstances with seven gold medals and the top finish overall in the 14-team field. The boys claimed three event wins and took second overall.
Kennedie Rhein edged out teammate Libby Booth to win the 3200 with a time of 11:52.14. Kennedy Smith finished with the fastest time in the 300 hurdles at 47.43. Katie Henry cleared 10 feet, 1 inch as she took first in the pole vault.
Owasso also the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:46.85.
Along with Booth, Karson Zumwalt earned a silver medal as she leapt 16-5 in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Omarr Barker clocked the fastest time in the 200 with a 22.42 while Tate Young claimed the gold in the 400 as he finished in 51.11.
The Rams swept the 4x200 as the boys finished in 1:30.71. Owasso took second in each of the other three relays.
In the field events, Payton Lusk won the long jump with a leap of 20-4 ¼.
-Compiled by Shawn Hein/Sports Editor