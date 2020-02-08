GLENPOOL – Owasso sent five wrestlers to the podium over the weekend in the Glenpool Warrior Classic in its final showing prior to the postseason.
Seniors Nate Jacobson and Mark Turner each claimed third place finishes in the 160 and 170 pound weight classes, respectively. Ram sophomores Troy Bullman (113) and EJ Tecson (126) also finished third while fellow sophomore Zeke Wheeler took sixth at 106.
Owasso ended sixth overall in the 21-team tournament with 98.5 points. Broken Arrow was first with 298, nearly 95 points ahead of second place Jenks.
Bullman, Jacobson, Tecson and Turner each bounced back from tough losses in Friday’s championship semifinals with a pair of impressive wins on Saturday.
The Glenpool tournament followed a pair of duals for Owasso earlier in the week.
Owasso 47, Union 27: The Rams will not be competing in this week’s dual state tournament, but Owasso has certainly made an argument it would belong in Enid.
The Rams knocked off Union on Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the road. It marked Owasso’s third victory over a dual state-bound team this season. Owasso got off to a fast start with wins in the first five matches and grabbed a 29-0 lead.
Wheeler, Bullman and Tecson each recorded falls while Leyton Warne was a forfeit winner and Kilian McNichol scored a technical fall during the early run. Union answered with wins in the next four matches and closed the Ram lead to 29-18. But Jacobson, Turner and Scott Ghavami collected pins to help Owasso pull away for the victory.
Jenks 39, Owasso 33: Trailing 23-6, the Trojans rallied back and, following John Roberts’ pin at 285 pounds, spoiled Senior Night for Owasso with a six-point decision.
Wheeler, Bullman and McNichol each recorded pins and Tecson had a technical fall as the Rams were rolling out of the gate. Defending state champion Drake Vannoy capped four straight victories by Jenks with a decision at 160 pounds that gave the Trojans a 27-23 lead.
Zach Conrad followed with a pin and Turner tallied a major decision as Owasso reclaimed a 33-27 lead, but Jenks won the next two matches by decision and set the stage for Roberts’ first-period pin in the decisive match.
The Rams will now have two weeks off as they prepare for the postseason. Owasso will head to Broken Arrow Feb. 21-22 for the Class 6A East Regional.