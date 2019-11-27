The Bill Blankenship era at Owasso got off to a storybook start two years ago on a late August night against Jenks. On Saturday, the Rams hope to write a similar outcome as they conclude an historic 2019 season.
Top-ranked and unbeaten Owasso (12-0) will go for its third ever state championship and second Class 6AI crown in three seasons when the Rams take on No. 3 Jenks (8-4) inside Wantland Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Saturday’s game matches the favorites for much of the year in the Rams, unblemished after 12 games for the first time in school history, against a program with soaked with gridiron success.
While the Rams will make their third title game appearance (1974 and 2017), the storied Trojan program has advanced to their 26th state final. Jenks seeks its 17th gold ball, which would break a tie with Clinton for the second-most football championships in the state.
Jenks’ dominance had extended to its series with the Rams. The Trojans have won 50 of the 64 all-time meetings Owasso. But that tide began to turn when Will Kuhene, Josh Proctor and the Rams opened the 2017 campaign with an emphatic 48-10 romp over Jenks on the Trojans’ home field. Owasso, of course, finished that season with its first state championship in 43 years, a title that included a 21-0 win over Jenks in the semifinals.
Owasso will go for a third straight win over the Trojans, a task the Rams have never accomplished. Owasso had gone 3-27 against Jenks in the prior 30 meetings before 2017.
Blankenship, who had many legendary battles against Jenks during his career at Union, admitted his memories of the Trojans’ tradition might be different than those of his current Ram squad.
“Every generation has their own set of memories,” Blankenship said. “They don’t go nearly as far back as their parents or us. I think they have a real sense that Jenks has a fabulous tradition. There’s no doubt about that. But not quite like I do.”
Owasso’s 21-14 verdict over Union in the 2017 championship game also ended a 21-year stranglehold on the 6A title between Jenks and Union. The Trojans claimed 13 of those titles during a span that stretched back to 1996.
Several upperclassmen on the current Ram roster were on the sidlelines for that 2017 playoff run, including junior linebacker and leading-tackler Emaud Triplett.
“Every time I picture (the championship) game I remember a bunch of guys that were seniors at the time crying at the end of the game because they were so happy,” Triplett said. “I need that feeling. I have to have that feeling.”
Blankenship said winning the title two years ago helped forge the Rams path for success this season.
“I think it helps us a lot,” Blankenship said. “There are not a lot of guys that played in that game. But we had guys that suited up or were freshmen and were around and got to practice. I think now they don’t see it as just a possibility, but as a realistic destination. It’s not just a dream. Now it’s something we know we can do.
Gunning for a second title in three seasons, senior cornerback Duece Mayberry, a starter in the 2017 championship game, said the Rams will be even better prepared to handle the atmosphere surrounding a state final than they were the first time around against Union.
“I feel like I’m less nervous because I’ve done this before,” Mayberry said. “Coach Blank set the expectation for us to win. We’ve got a lot of winners on our team. We know how to win.”