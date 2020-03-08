CATOOSA – Less than 24 hours after a last-second tip-in kept Owasso’s basketball season alive, the Rams ran out of magic on Saturday night.
Devon Richardson finished with a game-high 23 points and Marlo Fox added 13 points as No. 9 Sand Springs put Owasso in early deficits at the beginning of each half and dealt the Rams a 64-50 defeat in a Class 6A area consolation championship inside Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
The Sandites (19-7) punched their ticket to next week’s state tournament with the win while Owasso saw its season conclude with a 13-13 record.
Owasso spotted Sand Springs the first seven points at the start of each half and never could get the critical stop or bucket it needed to completely swing momentum in the Rams’ favor as they suffered their third loss to the Sandites in as many tries this season.
Kyler Mann led Owasso with 14 points despite having to sit down for part of the first half with two early fouls. The junior eventually fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
Trenton Ellison added 11 points while Caden Fry had nine points and BJ Armstrong added eight off the bench for the Rams, who were held to 36 percent shooting (16-of-44) from the field and 24 percent (6-of-25) from three-point range.
Aided by their fast start, the Sandites maintained a seven-point lead after Richardson buried a three-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter. Sand Springs led by as many as 13, at 24-11, as it shot an efficient 52 percent for the game.
Owasso mounted its best rally late in the second quarter as the Rams scored nine unanswered. Ellison highlighted the surge with a four-point play that cut the Sand Springs lead to 24-20. But Ellison’s bucket was the final points for Owasso over the next 7 ½ minutes of game time as the Sandites took a commanding 35-20 advantage in the third quarter.
Sand Springs took a 43-28 lead into the fourth, a quarter that turned into a free throw shooting contest. The Rams never could get the game back into single digits as the two teams combined for 33 attempts at the foul line over the final eight minutes.
While Saturday was a tough ending, Owasso will look to position itself for figures to be a promising 2020-21 campaign as the Rams return everyone on the roster.
Owasso 39, PC North 37: It was far from an offensive masterpiece for 31 minutes and 59 seconds. But the final second was a thing of beauty in the eyes of Bryce Journee and Owasso.
In a game full of missed shots and second-chance opportunities, it was Journee’s tip-in that beat the buzzer that gave the youthful Rams a win in Friday’s Class 6A area consolation game over Putnam City North in yet another down-to-the-wire contest for Brian Montonati’s squad this season.
Journee finished with seven points and one memorable rebound.
The Rams led a low-scoring first quarter 7-4. Journee and Aaron Potter each knocked down a three-pointer sandwiched around a Kyler Mann bucket off a PC North turnover as Owasso opened up a 19-12 halftime advantage.
Mann led the way with 14 points, including 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Potter was the only other Ram in double figures with 10 points.
PC North cut away at the Ram lead as they scored the first nine points of the third quarter. Owasso managed just one field goal in the quarter, but it was a Trenton Ellison layup that just beat the buzzer following a dazzling defensive play by Mann that gave the Rams a 23-21 advantage going into the fourth.
Owasso led by as many as six in the final stanza and never trailed but did find itself tied on three different occasions in the final 2:25. PC North’s Josh Nwankwo, who led the Panthers with 12 points, tied the game at 37-37 after a driving bucket with 18.6 seconds left.
The Rams worked for the final shot. Ellison put up a three-pointer from the elbow that bounced off the other side of the rim and found the fingertips of the 6-foot-4 Journee for the game-winner.