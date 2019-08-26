Owasso fast pitch split its four contests in the Southmoore Festival over the weekend.
The Rams knocked off Yukon and Westmoore, but fell to Moore and Choctaw. Owasso completed a busy week, which included seven games in six days. The Rams finished the week 5-2.
Here is a recap of the week:
Saturday, Aug. 24
Owasso 6, Westmoore 3: Seven straight Rams reached base in a four-run second and Owasso held on for the win from there. Jaycee Hampton and Calee Gregory each had two hits to lead the Ram attack. Emilee Norton got the victory.
Choctaw 5, Owasso 2: Two of Owasso’s first three batters, Hampton and Paige Knight, reached base and scored in the first inning but the Ram offense went silent as they mustered just three hits over the final four innings.
Friday, Aug. 23
Owasso 3, Yukon 0: Lily Shaw held the Millers to one hit and struck out seven in the circle. The Rams scored all three of their runs in the third on a Paige Knight RBI single and two-out, two-run hit from Aaliyah Ahmed.
Moore 5, Owasso 0: Three first-inning errors dug the Rams into an early three-run deficit, which they were unable to overcome. Owasso was limited to two hits, both of which came off the bat of Teigan Denny.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Owasso 12, Sapulpa 6: The Rams built a 12-1 cushion through the first 5 ½ innings and went on to knock off Sapulpa on the road. Hampton, Gregory, Knight, Shaw and Denny each scored twice to pace the Ram offense. Norton picked the win in the circle.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Owasso 8, Muskogee 4: The Roughers jumped on the Rams early and held a 4-1 lead going through the first three innings before Owasso rallied with five runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth in a come-from-behind victory. Allene Dennis went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the way. Hampton and Knight also reached base three times while Hampton and Gregory combined for four hits and four runs scored.
Monday, Aug. 19
Owasso 12, Ponca City 0: Avery Tallman tossed a two-hit shutout and the Ram offense busted out for nine runs in the third inning and rolled to a five-inning run rule after a long trek out to Ponca City for their first game of District 6A-3 play.
The Rams entered this week with a 9-4 overall record and 3-0 in district play. Owasso hosted Jenks on Tuesday night before traveling to St. Louis over the Labor Day weekend for the Cor Jesu Haberstroh Invitational.