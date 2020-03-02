Shane Eicher will lose the largest senior class he’s ever while leading the Owasso fast pitch program.
It’s a good thing Eicher and his Ram coaches will get a first-hand look at what’s in the pipeline for Ram softball as the slow pitch season begins this week.
“This is a great year for slow pitch for us,” said Eicher, who will graduate 13 seniors off last fall’s state runner-up squad. “We can see these kids and see how they do. This is their time to step up and show us what they got.”
Juniors Lily Shaw and Avery Tallman, the top two pitchers during fast pitch, were the lone non-seniors who started with any regularity. Seniors Emilee Norton, Jaycee Hampton, Payton Campton, Aaliyah Ahmed and Aubrey Schroyer will play their final season of slow pitch before each heads off to college to continue their fast pitch career.
The slow pitch season gives players like junior Sarah Campbell additional time at shortstop. Fellow junior Sydney Landrum will work behind the plate while freshmen Allie VanAtta, Cassidy Crockett and Skylar Grubbs will all see time in the outfield. Junior Halle Sanchez figures to see time in both the outfield and second base.
Junior Grace Adcock, at first base, and sophomore first baseman/outfielder Lauren St. John are two more Rams who figure to be in line to play more significant roles both this spring and in the fall.
Eicher said one of the biggest benefits the slow pitch season gives his program is the opportunity to work extensively on defense and running the bases.
“A ground ball is a ground ball. I don’t care if it’s fast pitch or slow pitch,” Eicher said. “And we work on being more aware on the bases, to take the extra base when we see it’s there.”
Owasso opens up Friday on the road with a doubleheader at Barnsdall beginning at 9 a.m. It will mark the second season since slow pitch has returned for the Rams.
With last year being the first time Owasso had slow pitch in a while, Eicher said the coaches and players will benefit this spring after having a full season to learn some of the nuances between slow pitch and fast pitch.
“The biggest adjustment is hitting,” he said. “Everyone wanted to get out there everybody wanted to get up there and hit it five miles. Now, they are hitting line drives and just hit doubles. We’re just trying to hit doubles. That’s the key at the plate.”