It may have taken a few Bartlesville three-pointers to get Owasso’s attention but the Rams eventually did what they were expected to on Friday night.
Trenton Ellison scored 17 points, one three Rams in double figures, as Owasso outscored Bartlesville by 21 in the second half and pulled away for a 65-42 victory in the final home game of the season inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Owasso finished the regular season with an 11-12 record and will now turn its focus to next week’s regional tournament. The Rams face Mustang in a must-win first round game at Jenks.
But on Friday, it was the one-win Bruins that stunned the Ram faithful with four early three-pointers as they took a 12-2 lead before anybody had broken a sweat. Owasso eventually found its footing but went into halftime with only a 29-27 advantage.
The Rams turned up the defensive pressure and turned over Bartlesville with frequency in the second half. Owasso forced 13 Bruin giveaways and held them to 25 percent shooting over the final quarters.
Aaron Potter added 16 points and Bryce Journee chipped in with a dozen as the Rams outscored their visitors from the north 36-15 in the second half.
Gage Keaton led all scorers with 18 points for Bartlesville. Nick Smith finished with 14 points for the Bruins (1-21).
Muskogee 56, Owasso 51: The Rams gave up too many easy buckets which allowed the Roughers to shoot 50 percent from the field and deal visiting Owasso a five-point loss Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Frontier Valley Conference play.
The Rams held a slim 31-29 lead going into halftime but squandered an opportunity for a larger advantage after a strong start to the second quarter. It was the third quarter that proved detrimental for Owasso as Muskogee was getting to the basket at will and used a 15-3 run to take a 50-38 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Owasso’s defense turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter as it held the Roughers to just six points. The Rams twice closed the gap to three, once on a Kyler Mann putback with 2:40 remaining and the other on a Mann bucket in the paint with 40 seconds left but could never get any closer.
The Rams got a stop after Mann’s second basket cut the deficit to 54-51 but were called for a turnover as they attempted to maintain possession. Muskogee’s Xavier Brown made two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining to seal the Rams’ fate.
Brown scored 18 points to lead the Roughers (9-13).
Mann led Owasso with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Caden Fry added 15 points and nine rebounds while Ellison finished with 10 points. But the Rams struggled from long distance as they made just 1-of-16 from three-point range.