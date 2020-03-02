Owasso’s boys won’t have far to go for its 6A area tournament consolation game on Friday night.
The Rams (12-13) will travel to Catoosa to face Putnam City North (14-9) in a must-win contest. Owasso and PC North will tip off at approximately 8 p.m., following the conclusion of Booker T. Washington and Sand Springs, who will meet at 6:30 in a winner’s bracket game with a state berth on the line.
Should Owasso win, it would face the loser of the Hornets and Sandites at 6:30 p.m. Saturday back in Catoosa with another state ticket going to the victor.
The Rams split their two games in the Jenks regional over the weekend. Owasso defeated Mustang, 57-47, in the first round and fell to the host Trojans, 53-51, in the championship game.
Like the Rams, PC North comes in off of a tough loss. The Panthers were edged out by Union, 62-58, in their regional final. North has played several highly-competitive games against the top teams on its schedule this season with a pair of four-point defeats against the Redskins and a 57-54 loss to Tulsa Memorial in December.
The Collinsville boys (18-4) are in a similar position in 5A. Tahlequah upset the Cardinals on their home floor on Saturday in the regional finals and Todd Anderson’s crew faces a must-win situation when they take on Bishop Kelley (11-14) in an area consolation game at Claremore.
The Cardinals and Comets will tip at 8 p.m. as well. Tulsa Memorial and Glenpool will open the action at Claremore in an area championship game set for 6:30.
Collinsville is gunning for its second consecutive state tournament appearance and fourth in the history of the program.
Both Rejoice Christian squads will make area tournament appearances as well. The defending 2A champion boys are one win away from returning to state. No. 5 Rejoice (20-6) will take on No. 10 Okemah (19-6) at 8 p.m. Friday in Okmulgee in the winner’s bracket area championship game.
A loss and the Eagles would still get another shot at a state berth the following night.
The Rejoice girls (12-15) will face the Panthers as well when they take on No. 17 Okemah (18-8) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Okmulgee in an area consolation bracket game. If the Eagles win, they would take on the Fairland-Central Sallisaw winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday with a trip to the finals at stake.