SHAWNEE – Owasso’s quest for a state championship in fast pitch came up just short over the weekend.
The Rams advanced to the Class 6A state title game for the first time in eight years after a pair of thrilling victories over Westmoore and Broken Arrow at the Ball Fields in Firelake. Owasso fell to Edmond Memorial in the finals on Saturday, but finished its season with a 26-14 record.
The largest senior class ever under head coach Shane Eicher produced one of Owasso’s most memorable postseason runs in school history.
Owasso punched its state ticket by sweeping through regional play in three games. The Rams then notched their first state tournament victory since 2011 with a comeback win over Westmoore, followed by an impressive upset of top-ranked Broken Arrow.
See a complete recap of all three games on pages 13 and 17.