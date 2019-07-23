Oklahoma State has more than a century of football seasons under its belt, which has created an uncountable amount of memories for generations of fans. Reminiscing about the best moments of a program can be enjoyable for diehard fans, and that’s what I asked OSU fans to do earlier this month.
I reached out to Cowboys fans and asked them to rank their three favorite moments in school football history. This exercise was a good way to find out what OSU fans care about the most. According to the 34 submissions I received, the obvious answer is beating Oklahoma.
Seven different Bedlam memories were mentioned in the submissions and three Bedlam games made it into the top five.
Here are the results.
The rankings were awarded on a point system with a submission’s No. 1 choice receiving three points, the No. 2 choice earning two and the No. 3 choice receiving one.
No. 1: 2011 Bedlam/Big 12 championship
(25 points: 12 votes, 6 first place)
The Cowboys won the 2011 Big 12 championship by beating Oklahoma 44-10 in the final game of the regular season, so these two accomplishments were grouped together. However, there were a few OSU fans who made it clear that winning Bedlam meant more to them than taking the conference title.
Winning this Bedlam game got eight of the 12 votes and each got three of the six first-place rankings.
Joseph Randle racked up 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the blowout that gave the Cowboys their first of two Bedlam victories during the Mike Gundy era.
The 2011 win snapped an eight-game Bedlam losing streak for OSU and gave the Cowboys their only Big 12 championship in school history. It also put them in the conversation to play in the BCS Championship.
No. 2: 2012 Fiesta Bowl
(21 points: 9 votes, 4 first)
OSU didn’t get picked for the national championship game, but the Fiesta Bowl gave OSU fans a game to remember. The Fiesta Bowl featured two future first-round draft picks in OSU quarterback Brandon Weeden and Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.
The QBs combined for 746 passing yards and six total touchdowns, including a rushing TD by Weeden. Cowboys receiver Justin Blackmon caught all three of Weeden’s TD passes, but it was Quinn Sharp’s 22-yard field goal that gave OSU the 41-38 overtime victory. The Cowboys hadn’t led in the game until then.
The win capped off a 12-1 season that included a Bedlam victory and a Big 12 championship.
No. 3: 2001 Bedlam victory
(19 points: 8 votes, 4 first)
Quarterback Josh Fields and receiver Rashaun Woods helped turn the 2001 Bedlam game into another fan favorite by connecting on a 14-yard touchdown pass for the game-winning score with 1:36 left on the clock. The Cowboys had only won three games heading into the 2001 Bedlam game.
Capping off the season with a 16-13 win against the Sooners in the most important regular-season game of the year gave OSU fans something to be proud of. The win also derailed Oklahoma’s chances at winning a Big 12 championship.
The Cowboys had just 18 sacks in the first 10 games of the season but managed to sack OU quarterback Nate Hybl seven times, contributing to limiting the Sooners to zero rushing yards for the game.
No. 4: Barry Sanders’ 1988 season
(17 points: 7 votes, 4 first)
Multiple entries included Barry Sanders, from his 61-yard punt return against Texas A&M to his five-touchdown performance in the Holiday Bowl to winning the Heisman Trophy.
All of the Sanders submissions either mentioned the entire 1988 season or an accomplishment that happened during that season. Sanders averaged 7.6 yards per carry during his Heisman-winning season and rushed for 2,850 yards on 373 carries and scored 44 total touchdowns.
Sanders holds OSU career records in rushing touchdowns (53), average yards per carry (6.8), rushing yards per game (118.7) and all-purpose yards per game (171.4).
No. 5: 2014 Bedlam/Tyreek Hill punt return
(14 points: 8 votes, 2 first)
Roughing the kicker is a penalty a football coach never wants to see out of his special-teams unit — unless it results in a rekick that ends in a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown that forces overtime.
That’s exactly what happened in the 2014 Bedlam game when OU punted to OSU with about a minute left in regulation and a 35-28 lead over the Cowboys. A roughing-the-kicker call gave Sooners coach Bob Stoops the option to rekick the ball and pin the Cowboys deeper or let OSU take over at its own 15 with less than a minute left and down by a touchdown.
OSU fans rejoiced after Stoops decided to redo the play and Hill took the ball 92 yards to the end zone with 45 seconds remaining. The Cowboys won on a Ben Grogan 21-yard field goal in overtime, but many OSU fans gave much of the credit to Stoops and his decision.
The 2014 Bedlam game barely beat out the 2008 game against Missouri for the fifth-best memorable moment. The Missouri game had 12 points on five total votes and three first-place picks.