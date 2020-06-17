The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and city of Tulsa are partnering to clean up asbestos in the Abundant Life Building, 1720 S. Boulder Ave.
The structure was built in 1957 as the international headquarters of the Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association, Inc. and has sat vacant since the early 1980s.
Asbestos was extensively used throughout the building, and it is estimated remediation will cost over at least $2 million.
DEQ and the city will each provide a $1 million from their respective Brownfields Revolving Loan Funds for the asbestos cleanup. The work is expected to take place sometime in 2020.
The loans are made available through DEQ’s and Tulsa’s Brownfields Programs, which are funded through EPA grants. The programs help resolve environmental problems so properties can be safely reused.
Workers late last year began removing the building's diamond facade for safety reasons. The structure is owned by Sharp Development.
Preservation Oklahoma chose the windowless structure as one of 2016’s most endangered historic places. It made the list because preservationists believe it exemplifies at-risk mid-century architecture and is woven into the fabric of Tulsa’s past.