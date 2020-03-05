A 30-plus acre swath of north Tulsa would be re-imagined under a proposal called Envision Comanche.
Presented Thursday to the Tulsa Development Authority, it is more than a $100 million revitalization project designed to transform the 36th Street North corridor into a mixed-use, mixed-income community and replace the 271 public housing units at Comanche Park, a THA and City of Tulsa property.
"There are a lot of initiatives going on around our property, from BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) to Peoria-Mohawk Business Park to already existing assets like Tulsa Tech and Educare," said Jeff Hall, THA's vice president of strategic planning and governmental affairs. "We thought that was the best opportunity to have a big, catalytic impact but also help drive and leverage what was already going on."
The goal is to improve the economic and cultural diversity of the area at 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Priorities are establishing a Community Development Corporation and sustainable funding opportunities, enhancing way-finding, lighting, signage and gateways and increasing arts and cultural projects in the neighborhood.
Community engagement for Envision Comanche was launched in the fall of 2018. The unemployment rate for residents of Comanche Park is about six times Tulsa's overall rate of 3.2%.
"One thing that is unique that the community really called for was this live-work model," Hall said. "How do we take similar land, dedicate it toward food access and healthy living and have folks used it as a training module?"
Off-site development in phase one, which involves 98 units and 5,000 square feet of retail, is targeted to begin in 2021 and be completed in 2022. The subsequent three phases are scheduled through 2025 and encompass 462 units and 10,000-square feet of retail.
"The plan right now in working with the community is that we can do all of this while folks are on-site," Hall said. "So it's a very incremental approach. We can build, move, build, move, build, move, as opposed to having an displacement occur."
The initial housing phase would start on a strip just south of 36th Street North, he said.
"Once we can build that, we could really accelerate the domino approach moving forward," Hall said.