It’s easy to fill your kitchen, and your diet, with delicious local veggies in the spring and summer months, but it can be more of a challenge in the winter when fewer fresh foods are in peak season.
Combine that with the cold weather and lack of sunlight — not to mention the feeling that everyone around you is getting sick — and we all just want something hot and hearty for dinner. What’s more comforting than a hearty stew?
These four examples are on constant rotation in my kitchen throughout the dead of winter, and all make enough for extra to freeze for multiple meals later in the season.
Carne Guisada
Serves 6 to 8
Serve this Tex-Mex-inspired stew over rice or pasta or spoon it into warmed flour tortillas, along with chopped avocado, shredded cabbage and grated cheese.
3 pounds beef stew meat
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 poblano peppers, seeded and chopped
1 white onion, chopped
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 can diced tomatoes
2 large tomatillos, chopped
2–3 bay leaves
1 (15.5-ounce) can low-sodium beef broth
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 (12-ounce) bottle of dark Mexican beer such as Negro Modelo
1 cup water
½ cup chopped cilantro
1. Trim any excess fat from the beef and cut any large pieces into ¾-inch pieces; season with salt and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Brown the beef, in batches if necessary, to prevent crowding. Transfer beef to a plate to rest.
2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add peppers, onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder and oregano. Cook until the onions are just tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Stir in the browned beef, tomatoes, tomatillo and bay leaves. Whisk together beef broth and flour, then pour the mixture into the pan, stirring as it is added. Stir in beer and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a gentle simmer, cover and cook until meat is very tender, 2 to 3 hours. Stir in cilantro and serve.
Hungarian pork goulash
Serves 4 to 6
Hungarian goulash is a stew seasoned heavily with Hungarian paprika and other spices and is a common meal served across many parts of Europe. This version includes rich pork shoulder and sweet red bell peppers and is best served over or mixed with buttered egg noodles.
2 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more if necessary
1 yellow onion, coarsely chopped
2 red bell peppers, seeded and chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup dry red wine
2 tablespoons sweet paprika (preferably Hungarian)
1 teaspoon hot paprika
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 can diced tomatoes
3 carrots, peeled and cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
Finely chopped dill or parsley, for serving
1. Season pork well with salt and pepper then toss with flour in a medium bowl. Heat oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Brown half of the pork on all sides, about 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining pork, adding additional oil if necessary. Transfer pork to plate.
2. Add onion to the pot and cook until it starts to soften, about 3 minutes. Add peppers and garlic and cook 3 minutes longer. Add wine and cook, stirring up any brown bits, until most of the liquid has evaporated.
3. Return pork to pot. Stir in paprika, caraway, broth and tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook until meat is just tender, about 1 hour.
4. Stir in carrots and continue to simmer until vegetables and meat are very tender, about 20 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve, sprinkled with dill or parsley.
‘Big Easy’ chicken, sausage and okra gumbo
Makes 5 quarts
The biggest secret to great gumbo starts with the roux, a mixture of equal parts flour and oil that is cooked slowly over low heat until it turns dark brown and smells of deeply toasted nuts. Then comes the “holy trinity” of Cajun and Creole cooking — celery, bell pepper and onion. Filé powder is readily available in most grocery stores and online, and while it’s not 100% necessary, it lends a distinctive, earthy quality to the dish. For the chicken, grab a rotisserie chicken at the market and shred the meat from it, or poach two large chicken breasts in some chicken stock or water until cooked through, then shred the meat. This recipe makes a lot, but it freezes well. So if you are going to take the time to tend the roux, you might as well make enough for a great dinner, plus a good amount to freeze for meals down the road.
½ cup peanut or vegetable oil
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 sweet onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 teaspoon powdered
mustard
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon ground white pepper
1 teaspoon file powder, optional
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
8 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
16-ounce bag sliced frozen okra
12 ounces smoked sausage, such as andouille or kielbasa, chopped
Kosher salt
Cooked white rice, for serving
Sliced green onions, for serving
Tabasco or other hot sauce, for serving
1. Have all ingredients chopped and ready to go before starting the roux. For the roux, heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat; gradually whisk in flour, reduce heat to medium, and cook, whisking constantly, until flour is chocolate colored. This could take up to 30 minutes, so be patient.
2. Add onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, thyme, mustard powder, cayenne, paprika, white pepper, file and black pepper to the roux, stirring to coat the vegetables. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables start to soften, about 10 minutes. Slowly stir in the chicken broth, mixing well to dissolve the roux. Bring to a boil and stir in tomatoes, chicken, okra and sausage. Bring to a boil, reduce to a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes.
3. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve, topped with a generous scoop of rice and a sprinkling of green onions.
Spiced chickpea stew with coconut and turmeric
Serves 4 to 6
When you type “the stew” into Google, Alison Roman’s spiced chickpea stew with coconut and turmeric is the first result. It’s so popular that it even has its own hashtag: #thestew. But is it really a stew? Or is it a soup? Let’s go Rachael Ray and call it a “stoup.” On a side note, Roman also broke the internet with “the cookies.” Look them up; you’ll be grateful!
¼ cup olive oil, plus more for serving
4 garlic cloves, chopped
1 large yellow onion, chopped
1 (2-inch) piece ginger, finely chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1½ teaspoons ground turmeric, plus more for serving
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more for serving
2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 (15-ounce) cans full-fat coconut milk
2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
1 bunch Swiss chard, kale or collard greens, stems removed, torn into bite-size pieces
1 cup mint leaves, for serving
Yogurt, for serving (optional)
Toasted pita, lavash or other flatbread, for serving (optional)
1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic, onion and ginger. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until onion is translucent and starts to brown a little around the edges, 3 to 5 minutes.
2. Add turmeric, red pepper flakes and chickpeas, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, so the chickpeas sizzle and fry a bit in the spices and oil, until they’ve started to break down and get a little browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove about a cup of chickpeas and set aside for garnish.
3. Using a wooden spoon or spatula, further crush the remaining chickpeas slightly to release their starchy insides (this will help thicken the stew). Add coconut milk and stock to the pot, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits that have formed on the bottom of the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until stew has thickened, and flavors have started to come together, 30 to 35 minutes. (Taste a chickpea or two, not just the liquid, to make sure they have simmered long enough to taste as delicious as possible.) If after 30 to 35 minutes you want the stew a bit thicker, keep simmering until you’ve reached your desired consistency.
4. Add greens and stir, making sure they’re submerged in the liquid. Cook a few minutes so they wilt and soften, 3 to 7 minutes, depending on what you’re using. (Swiss chard and spinach will wilt and soften much faster than kale or collard greens.) Season again with salt and pepper.
5. Divide among bowls and top with mint, reserved chickpeas, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and a good drizzle of olive oil. Serve alongside yogurt and toasted pita if using; dust the yogurt with turmeric if you’d like.
