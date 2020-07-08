Golf
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Craig Hobbs 67; 2. Frank Prentice 68; 3. Mel Hayes 69; 3. Don Miller 69; 3. Darrell Hathcock 69; 6. Bob Bell 71; 7. Ron Wilson 72; 8. Hank Prideaux 74; 9. Dick Tullis 76; 10. Charlie Webster 77; 11. Bill Kusleika 81.
SOUTHERN HILLS
Junior Maxwell Cup
Final
Teams: 1, Southern Hills Country Club 369; 2, Colonial Country Club 424; 3, Prairie Dunes Country Club 450; 4, Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club 454.
Individuals: 1, William Sides 67; 2, Matthew Barlow 71; 3, J.J. Peters 73; T4, Ty Adkins 78; T4, Cody Fifer 78; T4, Sloan Henggeler 78; 7, Jacob Dukes 80; T8, Morgan Goldman 82; T8, Aiden Karsten 82; 10, Reagan Chaney 83.
OAKS CC
TGA 3-Man Shamble
Low Gross: Reagan Streck 62
Low Net: Karsten Majors 64
Teams: 1, Danny Barnett, Allen Anderson, Butch McIntosh 124; 2, Reagan Streck, Jake Brown, Karsten Majors 124; 3, David Leighton, Ricky Cavener, Mark Weber 125; 4, Kevin Joyce, Matt Campbell, Kyle Lowery 127; 5, Ed Reid, Lloyd Gilliam, Bert Henry 128; 6, Joe Tuttle, Lee Inman, Steve Hughes 128; 7, Matt Choate, Luke Westerfield, John Johnson 130; 8, Mike Foster, Paul Stanton, Richard Barnett 130; 9, Richard Townley, Gerry Phillips, Jerry Nick 133; 10, Stephen Dixon, Dave Womack, George Kastelic 134;
T11, Burch Williams, Merlin Kilbury, Steve Gidley 137; T11, Bryan Lunger, Dan Duerson, Joe Boydston 137; 13, Scott Starkey, Dan Dyer, Scott Ward 142; 14, Steven Cudd, Brad Goodman, Kurt Enkelman 143; 15, Mike Blackmon, John Blackmon, Mark Forehand 146; 16, Bobby Biskup, Joe Gho, Tim Bracken 148.
Hole-in-one
SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, No. 6, 125 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Lee Benest, 79, shot 79.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 71; Ray White, 84, shot 81.
CEDAR RIDGE: Sophia Lefler, No. 6, 115 yards, 8 iron.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Ron Smith, 82, shot 78.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 96, shot 89; Joe Reeves, 84, shot 81.
OWASSO G&AC: Scotty Coulter, 71, shot 69.
PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 83, shot 80.
SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 81, shot 80.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Roberts, 82, shot 79; Tom Rains, 74, shot 74.