LGA Scramble with Rope Advantage
1, Tina Tabb, Rita Scott, Jami Moore 23; T2, Angie St.Gemme, Carolyn Schultz, Chaera Bartel, Terrie Nowland 26; T2, Jordan Colt, Kendall Lau, Cassie Ogorzalek, Amy Moyer 26; T4, Melanie Colt, Lisa Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Mellisa Presson 27; T4, Ramona Miller, Rhonda Russell, Tracy Simmons, Sam Sullivan 27
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 82, shot 76.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 78, shot 77.
FOREST RIDGE: Gary Woods, 76, shot 75.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 96, shot 86 and 88; Joe Reeves, 84, shot 84 and 81.
SOUTH LAKES: Robert Pringer, 74, shot 71.