agate RECORD: Local golf By Staff Reports Apr 24, 2020 GOLFLocalHole-in-one ADAMS GOLF CLUB: Clarence Henry, 177-yard third hole, with a 5-iron.Shoots age or betterBATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 74 and 73; Tom Stephens, 73, shot 72.