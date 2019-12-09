Maddie Curtis and the Rejoice Christian girls basketball program sought stability when Christie Wilson took over the reins prior last season. A year later the Eagles believe they have a strong foundation going forward.
Wilson was Rejoice’s fourth head coach in the last five seasons when she and assistant Paige Wadley moved from Owasso to the Class 2A scene. Wilson saw improvement throughout her first year and guided the Eagles victories in five of their last seven games along with a berth in the area tournament.
“A lot of people didn’t have faith in us and what we could do,” said Curtis, a senior who paced the Eagles with nearly 13 points per game last year. “And I felt like some of us believed that. No matter what people tell us coming into this year, we know what we’re capable of just because of last year.”
Rejoice opens its 2019-20 season Thursday in the first round of the Preston Tournament. The Eagles are scheduled to take on Morris in a 1:40 p.m. tipoff.
Wilson has a core of last year’s 13-win campaign back including Curtis along with returning starters in senior Chloe Ball and sophomore Elizabeth Price. Junior Tara Shaw and senior Gillian Tredway also cracked the starting lineup on occasion.
“We’re bringing in a bulk of who we had last year, which is exciting,” Wilson said.
Junior Jensyn McCain and sophomore Lilli Cavanaugh, who figures to add depth in the post along with Kristin Limerick, part of a promising freshman class for Rejoice. Senior Avery Tucker, a move-in from Claremore Sequoyah, also gives the Eagles an additional weapon.
Wilson said the progress made in the program from a season ago has been drastic.
“Totally different,” Wilson said. “The kids last year were just wide-eyed and still trying to figure out everything. This year they understand coach Wadley and I and they’ve bought into the system. Whatever we say, they just go and do it.”
With the luxury of a deeper rotation, Wilson said the Eagles hope to take advantage of their increased depth with a more up-tempo attack on both ends of the floor.
“We want to play quicker,” Wilson said. “We want to get more people in and out. We have more subs and we can do a lot more stuff. We want to be able to pressure more defensively.”
Ball, who is expected to be a key role in the paint, said Wilson and her staff brought a different mindset to the program.
“Before her we cared about basketball, but we really didn’t have the work ethic behind it to push us to success,” said Ball, who averaged nearly seven points and five rebounds a season ago. “When she came, she implemented the work ethic we needed.”
Last season ended with an overtime loss in the first round of the area tournament. Going into this year, several Eagles said the state tournament as a realistic goal.
“(Last year’s postseason success) really gave the kids confidence and showed them we can do this,” Wilson said.