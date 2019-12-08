Rejoice Christian will go from the hunters to the hunted this season in boys basketball.
That’s the plight facing the Eagles who are just nine months removed from the program’s first-ever state championship. Rejoice’s incredible postseason run concluded with a 52-42 win over Hennessy in the Class 2A title game inside Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.
“It’s still kind of hard to wrap your mind around,” Rejoice coach Zac Briscoe said of winning his first gold ball on the hardwood. “(Going into this season) we’re not sneaking up on anybody. That’s for sure. You’ve got a name now.”
Rejoice returns a trio of senior starters off of its championship squad, which finished with a 24-8 record. Jaden Lietzke, Riley Walker and Gage Barham will each be three-year starters for Briscoe.
Lietzke, a 6-foot-6 post, was the leading scorer in the state tournament with 52 points over the three-game stretch. And Briscoe expects more from his big man, who has added 10-15 pounds to his frame in the offseason.
“We feel like we have as good of big man in 2A as anybody,” Briscoe said. “He’s taken some good strides in the offseason, jumping a little higher…He’s making the ball come to him then he’s being aggressive about getting to rim. There were times he might defer to his teammates a year ago and now he’s trying to be the lead man.”
Walker and Barham, who are still on the football field as they hope to lead Rejoice its first state title on the gridiron this weekend against Cashion, had impressive summer workouts, according to Briscoe.
Lietzke will team up with senior Jayden McDonald in the paint. At 6-4, McDonald saw significant varsity time a season ago. Junior shooting guard Harrison Hunnicutt, like McDonald, is expected to shoulder more of the load for Rejoice.
The Eagles will need to replace a few key pieces from last year, but Briscoe believed this season’s edition could be more diverse defensively and may benefit from a greater abundance of shooting.
While the addition of a state championship ring only makes Rejoice a larger target in an already tough Pinnacle Conference, Lietzke said the demeanor for he and his teammates has not changed as they open the season Thursday in the Preston Tournament.
“It’s still the same mentality,” he said. “Now we just know what it takes.”