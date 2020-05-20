Jaden Lietzke worked to remake his body during the offseason prior his senior year at Rejoice Christian.
The 6-foot-7 standout added 15-20 pounds to his frame just a few months after helping the Eagles to their first-ever state championship. Lietzke can still recall the game, even the play, when that added muscle was on display for others to see.
It came on the final day of January on the road against Pinnacle Conference foe Victory Christian. The Conquerors had knocked off Rejoice on their home floor a couple of weeks earlier, but Lietzke and the Eagles opened up a double-digit lead by the early moments of the fourth quarter. Lietzke took a dribble handoff from Riley Walker and barreled down, past three different defenders and finished with an emphatic two-handed dunk.
“(Nate) Anderson ran off onto the court (from the bench) and almost ran into the official,” Lietzke recalled with a laugh. “He was our hype-man.”
Lietzke finished with a career-high 32 points, on an insanely efficient 13-of-16 shooting from the field, and grabbed 14 rebounds as Rejoice avenged the earlier loss with a six-point win.
“They’ve got physical kids. They’ve got athletic kids,” Rejoice coach Zac Briscoe recalled of Victory’s lineup. “They were doing everything they could and he was still dominating.”
Lietzke was often the best player on the court in his final year at Rejoice, a season in which he averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. His courtship with Oklahoma Wesleyan University recently became official as Lietzke signed to play for the defending KCAC champions.
He’ll join his older brother Janson on the roster for the 2020-21 season.
“They’ve really embraced being a team,” Lietzke said in his evaluation of the OKW roster. “I have a good relationship with the other players and coaches.”
Lietzke, an All-State selection, finished his Rejoice career with 1,035 points and 744 rebounds in 84 games. His stellar senior year concluded with a return trip to the state tournament and being the first recipient ever from the school to be named Pinnacle Conference Player of the Year.
Briscoe said the time Lietzke put in during the offseason took him to another level, both physically and mentally on the court.
“I’ve never had a kid dominate the way he does and makes everybody better the way he did,” Briscoe said. “He put on a lot of muscle going into his senior year. It was harder for people to push him around. Then you could see his confidence continued to grow. In the past, he may have given something up and not bullied his way to the rim. This year he was determined that no one was going to stop him. He just flipped an aggression switch.”