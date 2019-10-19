Rejoice Christian’s historic cross country season continued Saturday in the Class 2A regional meet at Kiefer.
Paced by three individual placers, the Eagles took home the boys team title for the first time in school history. Rejoice tallied 48 points, ahead of second place Calvin (72) and Oktaha (86) in third. On the girls side, freshman Finley Fisher became the first Rejoice female to qualify for state.
Both Fisher and the boys squad advanced to the state meet in Shawnee, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 26.
“(Saturday) was so much fun,” Rejoice coach Tricia Moore said. “…We are ready to compete next weekend and fight for the boys state 2A cross country championship.”
Senior Miles Bonine led the Eagles with a fifth-place individual finish with a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds. Luke Callery (18:15, 11th) and Brady Thomas (18:19, 13th) also finished as individual placers. Other Rejoice runners included Griffin Paul (19:00), Harrison Hunnicutt (19:03), Evan Heiden (19:38) and Kaden Hass (19:45).
“I’m very proud of our team,” said Bonine, who will make his fourth appearance at the state meet. “All of the hard work is paying off. We’re looking forward to doing well at state.”
Fisher punched her state ticket with a 20th place finish, which she earned with a time of 14:34.
“Cross country is a very mental sport,” Fisher said. “There are times that you want to quit, but you have to continue to push through it.”
Rejoice takes sixth at Enid
The Eagles took the two-plus hour bus ride west down Highway 412 and competed in the OBA/Chisholm Cross Country meet in Enid on Oct. 12.
Rejoice returned home with a sixth-place finish overall paced by Bonine. The Eagles senior finished the course in a time of 17:27, which placed him seventh individually. Callery finished in 18:35, a time that helped him capture 40th.
Other Eagles competing included Paul (18:58), Thomas (19:22), Hunnicutt (19:24), Hass (20:01), Weston Moore (20:02), Heiden (20:05), Ian Fischer (21:33), Max Coulter (21:35), Corbin Harris (22:49), Kaden Keller (23:12) and Colby Thomas (24:13).
Fisher completed the girls’ two-mile race in a time of 15:18.