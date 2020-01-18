Rejoice Christian found its shooting touch and got back in the win column in the process.
The Eagles connected at a blistering rate of 68 percent from the field as they knocked off Lincoln Christian, 56-46, in Friday’s homecoming game. Rejoice snapped its five-game losing skid with the victory.
Rejoice made 12-of-18 shots from two-point range and were even more efficient from long distance as they connected on 7-of-10 from behind the arc.
Jaden Lietzke led the Eagles with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Riley Walker made four three-pointers and totaled 18 points. Chance Wilson made a strong impact with seven rebounds and six assists.
Despite their shooting proficiency, the Eagles, who improved to 7-5 on the season, still trailed Lincoln 25-22 at halftime. Rejoice outscored the Bulldogs 34-21 in the second half.
Victory Christian 49, Rejoice Christian 42 (Thursday): A blazing start and clutch play down the stretch were enough for Victory Christian to snap a three-game losing skid inside Rejoice Gymnasium.
Dre Rodriguez paced the Conquerors with 15 points and Joshua Udoumoh added a baker’s dozen as Victory dealt the Eagles their fifth consecutive defeat.
Victory got off to a fast start as it knocked down six three-pointers in the first quarter and got out to a 20-11 lead. Rodriguez had two from behind the arc as the Conquerors finished with nine three-pointers.
The Conquerors pushed that advantage to 28-17 by halftime and led by as many as 14, at 39-25, after Udomumoh hit a trey that beat the third quarter buzzer and another in the opening moments of the fourth. Rejoice made things interesting with a 14-3 run that closed the gap to 42-39 after a Jaden Lietzke free throw with 2:37 remaining. But Rodriguez followed with a free throw and a three-point play as Victory scored seven unanswered to put the game away.
Lietzke finished with a game-high 18 points and 18 rebounds for the defending state champions. Riley Walker added 13 points for the Eagles, who connected on just two three-pointers and finished the game 8-of-19 from the free throw line.
Victory Christian 45, Rejoice Christian 25 (girls): Ruthie Udoumoh scored a game-high 17 points and Bella Wakley added 13 points as the 4A No. 6 Conquerors rode a strong defensive performance to a convincing road victory.
The Conquerors vaunted defense shutout Rejoice in the second quarter and gave up just five total field goals through the first three quarters. Victory (8-3) also dominated on the glass, which it turned into second-chance points on numerous occasions.
Maddie Curtis scored seven points to lead Rejoice. Reserve Avery Tucker added six points for the Eagles (5-6), who suffered their third straight defeat.