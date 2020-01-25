CHOUTEAU – For the second straight year, the Rejoice Christian boys left Chouteau with some hardware.
Jayden McDonald scored a game-high 19 points, one of three Eagles in double figures, as Zac Briscoe’s squad shot 61 percent from the field and stomped past Verdigris, 64-43, in the Chouteau Tournament championship game on Saturday night.
It marked the second consecutive tournament crown for Rejoice, which improved to 10-5 on the season after a fourth straight victory. The Eagles, who won their three tournament games by an average of nearly 32 points a night, thumped Okay, 75-45, in Thursday’s first round and rolled past host Chouteau, 70-26, in Friday’s semifinals.
Jaden Lietzke finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Gage Barham tallied 13 points in the winning cause. Riley Walker and Chance Wilson combined for 12 points and 10 assists while orchestrating the Eagle attack.
Rejoice held Verdigris to three field goals and seven points in the first half as it took a comfortable 19-point lead into halftime.
Rejoice 70, Chouteau 26: The Eagles put up a 31-point second quarter as they grabbed a 45-8 halftime lead in the semifinal rout.
Lietzke led Rejoice with 21 points, one of three in double figures. Walker added 14 points and Barham had 12 points as a dozen Eagles reached the scoring column.
Rejoice 75, Okay 45: Barham connected of 7-of-10 three-point attempts as the Eagles finished with 11 treys as a team. The Rejoice senior tallied a game-high 27 points in a contest where the Eagles shot nearly 70 percent from the field overall.
McDonald had 12 points and Lietzke tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks for Rejoice. The Eagles took a 23-14 lead after one quarter and expanded that cushion to 43-20 by halftime.