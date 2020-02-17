TULSA – Rejoice Christian used a huge third quarter to pull away for a Pinnacle Conference road win on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The Eagles led a pesky, two-win Lincoln Christian squad by just six at halftime before they blitzed the Bulldogs with a 26-5 outburst in the third and went to a 68-52 victory.
Riley Walker and Jayden McDonald led three Rejoice players in double figures with 14 points each. Gage Barham added 11 for the Eagles.
Connor Johnson paced Lincoln Christian with 15 points.
Rejoice improved to 16-6 with an 85-57 drubbing of Oologah on the road Thursday.
The Eagles returned to action this week when they concluded the regular season with Senior Night on Tuesday against Cascia Hall. The Eagles will begin its quest for a second straight 2A state championship Saturday night when it takes on either Chelsea or Fairland in the district finals at Rejoice.