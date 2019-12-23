Facing an opponent four times in one season will breed familiarity. For the Rejoice Christian, that inside knowledge resulted in a lockdown defensive performance on Saturday.
The Eagles, who squared off with Regent Prep on four occasions a year ago, limited the Rams to just 10 total field goals and 27 points as they rolled past their Pinnacle Conference rivals, 45-27, in a rare matinee game on the road. With the victory, Rejoice, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, concluded the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a 5-0 record.
Gage Barham knocked down five three-pointers and shared game-high honors in scoring with 15 points. Jaden Lietzke also tallied 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Jayden McDonald chipped in with eight points and Harrison Hunnicut had seven.
With a tenuous 23-19 going into halftime, Rejoice pulled away in the second half as the Eagles smothered Regent’s offensive attack and allowed just eight points over the final 16 minutes.
Rejoice 71, Ketchum 43: Lietzke scored a game-high 25 points and McDonald added 19 points as the Eagles thumped Ketchum in its home opener Thursday night.
Riley Walker and Barham combined for 15 points for the Eagles.
Rejoice got off to a 23-12 start. The Eagles outscored Ketchum 17-5 in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 57-33.