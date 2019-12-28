ORLANDO, Florida – The Rejoice Christian boys proved they could dominate in the Magic Kingdom just as it has done recently within the borders of Oklahoma.
The Eagles split their first two games in the KSA Events Holiday Basketball tournament. Rejoice defeated Wade Christian (Florida) Academy, 66-42, then fell to Chicago Christian, 54-49, in the semifinals.
Rejoice, 6-1 on the season, concluded tournament play on Monday but was not completed by press time. Results are available on the Reporter’s website and social media outlets.
Here is a recap of the Eagles’ first two games in Florida.
Rejoice Christian 66, Wade Christian 42 (Friday): Gage Barham scored a game-high 19 points, one of four Rejoice players in double-figure scoring, as the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles thumped Wade Christian (Florida) Academy in the first round of KSA Events Holiday Basketball.
Jaden Lietzke added 17 points for the Eagles, who grabbed an early 10-point lead with a 21-point first quarter. Jayden McDonald finished with 12 points, Harrison Hunnicutt had 10 and Riley Walker accounted for eight points.
Rejoice extended its lead 36-19 by halftime and expanded the cushion to 51-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Matthew Anna paced Wade Christian with 15 points. Besides Anna, the Eagles held Wade to just 10 field goals for the game.
Chicago Christian 54, Rejoice Christian 49 (Saturday): Zac Briscoe dubbed Chicago Christian one of the best teams his Rejoice Christian squad would see all season long. If so, the Eagles stacked up pretty well.
Lietzke scored 17 points, one of three Rejoice players in double figures. The Eagles held a one-point lead at halftime and were tied through three quarters before the team from the Windy City pulled away for the win.
Walker added 16 points, including four three-pointers, and Hunnicutt finished in double digits with 10 for the Eagles. Rejoice suffered not only its first loss of the season but the program’s first blemish in their last 13 games dating back to their state championship season.
Brian Anderson tallied a game-high 22 points for the Knights. Johnny Dieck added 11 points and Brady Loerop had 10 for Chicago Christian.