The Rejoice Christian Schools cross country program has gradually been gaining traction in Trisha Moore’s first two seasons at the helm.
“I’m so proud of this team and how far they have come,” Moore said. “We started off a couple of years ago with kids that were brand new to running and they have worked really hard to get where there are today.”
This season, Moore has 13 boys expected to lace up the sneakers and run for the Eagles, the largest contingency ever. The future also got a little brighter in the off-season as Rejoice will field its first ever middle school team, a squad anticipated to include a dozen runners.
“I think it’s going to be awesome,” Moore said. “The sooner they can start running, the better. I want to get kids excited about our program.”
Leading the current crew of Eagles is Miles Bonine. The senior has placed 13th individually each of the last two seasons at the state meet. Bonine’s finish paced Rejoice to seventh place overall last fall, an 11-spot improvement from the 2017 campaign.
Other seniors include Kaden Hass and Weston Moore. Juniors Luke Callery Corbin Harris, Harrison Hunnicutt, Griffin Paul and Brady Thomas are also in the mix.
Bonine, Callery, Paul and Thomas teamed up for Rejoice’s 4x800 meter relay that finished fourth at the state track meet last spring. Moore was an alternate on that quartet.
Sophomore Ian Fischer, as well as freshmen Evan Heiden, Kaden Keller and Colby Thomas, round out the high school roster.
Freshman Finley Fisher is the lone female runner for Rejoice, but coach Moore said the talented youngster has a realistic shot at qualifying for state.
Rejoice opens its season Saturday at the Claremore Sequoyah meet. The trip to Claremore kicks off a beefed up schedule for the Eagles in 2019, highlighted by a trip to Joplin, Missouri, for the Southern Stampede. The meet, which includes both college and high school races, draws some of the top programs from around Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.
“I want them to be running with some of the best kids so it will push them,” Moore said. “It’s good to see where they stack up.”