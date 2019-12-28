ORLANDO, Florida – The Rejoice Christian girls bounced back from a tough start in the Sunshine State with an impressive performance on Saturday.
The Eagles rolled to a 64-31 win over Kutztown (Pennsylvania) in a consolation semifinal of the KSA Events Holiday Basketball tournament. The victory followed a 14-point loss to Robbinsville (North Carolina) in the first round.
Here is a recap of both games:
Robbinsville 62, Rejoice Christian 48 (Friday): The Eagles were outscored 52-36 over the final three quarters as they fell in the first round on Friday morning.
Maddie Curtis poured in a game-high 24 points, including five three-pointers, and Tara Shaw added 13 points but duo got little offensive help. Curtis and Shaw accounted for all but two of Rejoice’s buckets from the field.
Cambrie Lovin led Robbinsville (North Carolina) with 18 points.
Rejoice Christian 64, Kutztown 31 (Saturday): Curtis scored 13 points and Shaw had a dozen in a balanced offensive attack for the Eagles in their rout of Kutztown in a consolation semifinal contest.
Chloe Ball added nine points and Avery Tucker chipped in with eight as nine different Rejoice players reached the scoring column.
Defensively, the Eagles held Kutztown to six points and two field goals in the first and fourth quarters combined. Abigail Reasoner led the Cougars with 10 points.
Rejoice (4-3) concluded tournament play Monday. The game was not completed by press time but results are available on the Reporter’s website and social media outlets.