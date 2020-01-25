CHOUTEAU – The host Wildcats used a big advantage at the foul line to knock off Rejoice in the finals of the Chouteau Tournament Saturday night, 42-40.
Chouteau made 23-of-37 free throw attempts, 20 more attempts than the Eagles in the game. Loribeth Miller, who was 13-of-18 from the line, led all scorers with 18 points.
Rejoice held a 35-31 lead going into the fourth quarter after it had outscored Chouteau 20-14 in the third quarter. Chloe Ball accounted for all five of the Eagle points over the final eight minutes.
Maddie Curtis paced Rejoice (7-8) with 17 points, including four three-pointers. Ball finished with 14 points.
Rejoice 34, Cascia Hall 33: Curtis scored a game-high 21 points but it was the Eagles’ defense that propelled them to victory in the defensive battle in Friday’s semifinal. Rejoice forced a Cascia Hall turnover in the closing seconds that enabled it to advance.
The Commandos are guided by first-year coach and former Owasso alum Janson Hightower.
Rejoice 58, Westville 21: Curtis drilled four three-pointers and led all scorers with 14 points as the Eagles cruised to a first-round victory on Thursday.
Sarah England added 10 points, one of eight Rejoice players that reached the scoring column.
The Eagles held Westville to just nine field goals for the game. Rejoice grabbed a 16-6 lead after one quarter and held a comfortable 28-11 halftime advantage.