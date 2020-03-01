Buoyed by strong starts to both halves, Rejoice Christian stayed unbeaten in postseason play as well with a victory over a 17-win Quapaw Thursday in the first round of a Class 2A regional tournament.
Maddie Curtis scored a game-high 21 points, including four three-pointers, in her final appearance at Rejoice Gymnasium as the Eagles pulled out a 54-49 win. Elizabeth Price added 11 points while Chloe Ball and Avery Tucker combined for 15 points in a balanced offensive attack.
Rejoice fell to Hartshorne, 55-39, in the regional finals two days late, but had already advanced to the area tournament. The Eagles, which fell to 12-15 on the season, will take on Okemah at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a first round contest in Okmulgee.
Against Quapaw, Rejoice jumped out to a 14-10 first quarter lead and grabbed a 41-33 advantage after a strong third quarter as well as the Eagles.
Skyler Evans scored 17 points for Quapaw, which had three double-digit scorers.
Hartshorne 55, Rejoice Christian 39: A woeful offensive start was too much for the Eagles to overcome on Saturday night.
No. 7-ranked Hartshorne limited Rejoice to just eight points in the first half as it build a 23-point halftime lead and rolled in the regional championship game. Ashton Hackler led three double-digit scorers for the Miners as she poured in a game-high 19 points.
Curtis paced Rejoice with 13 points. Tara Shaw added nine points and Ball had seven for the Eagles.