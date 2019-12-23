Maddie Curtis scored a game-high 17 points but it was not enough as the Eagles fell in their conference opener to Regen Prep, 50-37, on Saturday. Tara Shaw was Rejoice’s second-leading scorer with nine.
Regent took a 23-7 halftime lead as Curtis accounted for all of the Eagles scoring over the first two quarters.
Liddie Shapleigh paced Regent with 15 points. Kate McElwain and Mackenzie Mooberry also reached double-figure scoring for the Rams with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Rejoice defeated Ketchum, 54-37, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the home opener. The Eagles finished their pre-Christmas schedule with a 3-2 record.