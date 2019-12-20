Proposed 2020-21 high school football districts voted on by coaches are now finalized for all classifications on the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association website.
Schools have time to voice complaints and submit counter proposals before the OFBCA’s executive board begins the process of making final tweaks on Jan. 3.
From the executive board, the proposals will then be considered by the OFBCA’s regional representatives and then sent to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The OSSAA’s board of directors is due to ratify the new alignment at its Jan. 15 monthly meeting.
Rejoice Christian is expected to be bumped up from Class A to 2A. The Eagles moved from the largest enrollment in A up one notch and now find themselves as the smallest 2A school. Rejoice’s first season in the class will put them in a brutal District 2A-5 that includes state runner-up Vian, along with powers Cascia Hall and Spiro. Heavener, Panama, Pocola and Roland rounded out the district slate.
Collinsville would remain in District 5A-4, along with Claremore, Memorial, Pryor and Tahlequah. Newcomers Sapulpa, Glenpool and Nathan Hale would replace rival Skiatook, East Central and Rogers. The Bulldogs were bumped back down to 4A.
Defending champion Owasso would see just one change to District 6AI-2. The Rams would play Putnam City in place of Putnam City North, which dropped down to 6AII.
Below is a complete list of proposed districts for 2020-21.
Class 6A Division I
District 1: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks, Norman, Westmoore, Yukon. District 2: Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City, Southmoore, Union.
Class 6A Division II
East: Bixby, Bartlesville, Booker T. Washington, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Putnam West, Sand Springs. West: Deer Creek, Del City, OKC Northwest, Lawton, Midwest City, Putnam North, Stillwater, U.S. Grant.
Class 5A
District 5A-1: Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton Mac, Noble, OKC Southeast. 5A-2: Carl Albert, Guthrie, Lawton Ike, Bishop McGuinness, Piedmont, Woodward, Western Heights, Guymon. 5A-3: Bishop Kelley, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, McAlester, Shawnee, Will Rogers. 5A-4: Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Memorial, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Sapulpa, Tahlequah.
Class 4A
District 4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newscastle, Weatherford. 4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle. 4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner. 4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, McLain, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell.
Class 3A
District 3A-1: Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, Perkins-Tryon, McLoud, OKC Douglass, Mount St. Mary, Little Axe, Bridge Creek. 3A-2: Plainview, Sulphur, Anadarko, Lone Grove, Madill, Kingston, Pauls Valley, Dicskon. 3A-3: Lincoln Christian, Stigler, Checotah, Seminole, Locust Grove, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Webster, Westville. 3A-4: Holland Hall, Berryhill, Verdigris, Inola, Central, Vinita, Jay, Mannford.
Class 2A
District 2A-1: Perry, Oklahoma Christian School, Luther, Chisholm, Hennessey, Alva, Blackwell, Newkirk. 2A-2: Jones, OKC Millwood, Crossings Christian, Meeker, Chandler, Prague, OKC Star Spencer, Kellyville. 2A-3: Washington, Lindsay, Bethel, Community Christian, Christian Heritage, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Lexington. 2A-4: Davis, Marlow, Purcell, Coaglate, Comanches, Holdenville, Mairetta, Tishomingo.
District 2A-5: Vian, Spiro, Cascia Hall, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Heavener, Rejoice Christian. 2A-6: Antlers, Eufaula, Hugo, Atoka, Idabel, Wilburton, Hartshorne, Valliant. 2A-7: Beggs, Sperry, Kiefer, Morris, Henryetta, Okmulgee, Victory Christian, Haskell. 2A-8: Adair, Metro Christian, Dewey, Kansas, Nowata, Keys-Park Hill, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore.
Class A
District A-1: Texhoma, Hooker, Mooreland, Sayre, Merritt, Burns Flat, Mangum, Hollis. A-2: Thomas, Watonga, Hinton, Carnegie, Corell, Apache, Hobart. A-3: Fairview, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Tonkawa, Morrison, Crescent, Cashion, Oklahoma Christian Academy. A-4: Minco, Ringling, Walters, Wynnewood, Dibble, Emore City-Pernell, Healdton, Rush Springs.
District A-5: Pawhuska, Hominy, Oklahoma Union, Commerce, Quapaw, Wyandotte, Fairland, Afton. A-6: Pawnee, Stroud, Woodland, Mounds, Liberty, Ketchum, Chelsea, Caney Valley. A-7: Wayne, Stratford, Konawa, Allen, Savanna, Canadian, Wewoka, Okemah. A-8: Talihina, Gore, Central Sallisaw, Warner, Porter Consolidated, Hulbert, Chouteauh, Cordord.
Class B
District B-1: Laverne, Seiling, Canton, Turpin, Shattuck, Balko-Forgan. B-2: PC-Hunter, Kremline-Hillsdale, Okeene, Waukomis, Cherokee, Ringwood. B-3: Tipton, Snyder, Empire, Waurika, Cyril, Central Marlow. B-4: Alex, Strother, Southwest Covenant, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Velma-Alma.
District B-5: Dewar, Weleetka, Wetuma, Summit Christian, Porum, Quinton. B-6: Webbers Falls, Keota, Arkoma, Gans, Cave Springs, Watts. B-7: Garber, Pioneer, Covington-Douglas, Barnsdall, Yale, Prue. B-8: Davenport, Drumright, Olive, Foyil, Regent Prep, Depew.
Class C
District C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Geary, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka. C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville. C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Wesleyan Christian. C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).
Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, contributed to this story.